AirAsia Women's Junior AHF Cup 2019
Singapore
Results
15 Sep 2019 TPE v BAN (RR) 4 - 2
15 Sep 2019 UZB v SRI (RR) 8 - 0
15 Sep 2019 HKG v SGP (RR) 0 - 0
Final Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Singapore
|5
|4
|1
|0
|18
|1
|17
|13
|2
|Uzbekistan
|5
|3
|1
|1
|21
|3
|18
|10
|3
|Chinese Taipei
|5
|3
|1
|1
|14
|8
|6
|10
|4
|Hong Kong China
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|7
|5
|Bangladesh
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|14
|-10
|3
|6
|Sri Lanka
|5
|0
|0
|5
|1
|29
|-28
|0