David Suggs





Goalkeeper Noelle Frost stands with her teammates before Maryland field hockey’s 5-0 win over New Hampshire on Sept. 1, 2019. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback)



Maryland field hockey goalkeeper Noelle Frost was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the first time in her career, the conference announced Monday.





Frost, a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, led the No. 4 Terps to three wins last week, most notably a 3-2 shootout victory over No. 6 Virginia.



The Glenwood native started her week with a clean sheet against Towson, helped by Maryland’s backline not surrendering a shot on target en route to the 5-0 victory.



She followed that up with an impressive display against the Cavaliers on Friday, making a career-high six saves to help the Terps take the game into a penalty shootout. Frost proved decisive in the shootout, notching three saves to push Maryland to the comeback victory.



On Sunday, Frost’s four saves against James Madison helped preserve another clean sheet, her third of the season.



After Frost’s strong showings last week, the senior ranks top 15 in the NCAA at her position in wins, goals against average and save percentage.



With Monday’s announcement, Frost became the first Maryland player to receive the honor since defender Bodil Keus earned the award on Oct. 1, 2018.



The Terps take on No. 17 Penn State on Friday in their first Big Ten test of the season.



