By AFTAR SINGH



KUALA LUMPUR: Former hockey national goalkeeper Roslan Jamaluddin will be the oldest player when he turns out for Perak in Malaysia's Razak Cup.





Roslan, who is the national women’s goalkeeper coach since 2016, will turn 42 in December.



But Roslan, who has taken part in the competition since he was 18, said that he will not feature in all the matches as he will be sharing duties with 18-year-old Mohd Hafiszuddin Nasruddin.



“Hafiszuddin played for Anderson School in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League this year and it will be a good experience for him to play as well, ” said Roslan, a father of seven children.



“He is an upcoming keeper and needs as much exposure he can get. It will be a good learning curve for him.



“As for me I have played in the competition for more than two decades and it’s time to slow down due to my age, ” added Roslan, who has won 249 caps for the country from 1998 to 2015.



Roslan was only 19 when he turned out for Malaysia in the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games.



He helped the team win the silver and was named the best goalkeeper.



“I’ll be 42 soon and right now I’m more focused on my coaching career, ” said Roslan, who will play alongside his younger brother and former national defender Mohd Izad Hakimi in the Razak Cup which starts on Friday at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



The silver state will be led by former national skipper Azlan Misron and they also have the services of ex-international forward Hafifihafiz Hanafi, who scored 15 goals for Maybank in the Malaysia Hockey League which ended in March.



Perak, however, won’t have the services of national midfielder Haziq Samsul, who is recovering from a knee surgery.



Roslan said this year’s team are mostly made up of juniors and added that it would be great if they can lift their third consecutive Division One title.



Last year, they defeated Terengganu 3-1 in a penalty shootout after they failed to break the 2-2 deadlock in Bukit Jalil.



In the 2017 final, Perak also edged Terengganu 3-2 in Ipoh.



Eight teams will feature in Division One and Perak are drawn in Group A with Melaka, Police and Johor while Group B have Terengganu, Penang, KL and Pahang.



The Star of Malaysia