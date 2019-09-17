Rod Gilmour





Holcombe opened their season with a 1-0 win over East Grinstead Credit: Simon Parker



If Holcombe are to break free from the shackles of being Championship runners-up for the last three seasons, then they may well look to a moment in the third quarter against East Grinstead on the opening weekend of the Investec Women's Premier Division in their quest to finally becoming title winners.





Runners up to Surbiton in the last three Lee Valley finals, Holcombe won their season curtain-raiser thanks to a final quarter penalty corner tap-in from Scottish international Lorna Cruickshank on her debut for the Medway side.



A scrappy game had sparked into life in the second half when Pip Lewis found herself as the last line of defence to deny East Grinstead the opening goal and save off the line from Lucy Holder.



"It's a case of never giving up. A lot of us have grown up attacking but it's how to make those last ditch tackles," said Steph Elliott, Holcombe's captain.



Coach Leigh Maasdorp, into her 10th season at Holcombe, had worked on their defensive mindset on a pre-season jaunt to Belgium, which saw her side take on Gantoise and finishing with a 6-0 defeat.



"It has certainly made us better because of it and we have never played anyone like that in England," added Elliott.



Milestone moments



Bowdon Hightown continue to impress in the top flight. Coached by GB Olympian stalwart Tina Cullen, Bowdon remain the only northern women's club in England's top tier as the lure of the south and the central programme has taken hold in the last decade. Saturday also marked the 30th anniversary of the women's National League, with Bowdon the only club to have played every season without demotion. A formidable record.



Hager's watching brief



Fresh from a family visit to Adelaide following England's EuroHockey exertions, national women's coach Mark Hager was on the terraces at Holcombe to watch his first domestic match in the UK. The Kiwi witnessed last season's Play-Off finals but has kept to his word about wanting to watch more club hockey and assess the talent outside of the central programme.



The Great Britain men's and women's programmes reconvene at Bisham Abbey on Monday after a three-weak break. The women's side will hit the ground running with fitness testing all week ahead of a five-match series against India. It has also been confirmed that GB will play Italy closer to the Olympic qualifiers. The Italians are seen as a close match to Chile - GB's opponents in November - due to the Azzurri's array of Argentinian-born players.



Izzy Petter (left) will be looking to force her way into the reckoning for the 2020 Olympics



Three players to watch this season



Izzy Petter (Loughborough) The 19-year-old has broken into the GB squad this year with gusto. Petter will now be tasked with mixing University studies with GB training as she bids to secure a Tokyo 2020 berth. And her debut goal on Saturday against champions Surbiton - her former club - suggests that her circle prowess and defensive intensity will be a key addition for the Premier Division newbies.



Millie Holme (Buckingham) This year's Investec Premier Division may well offer one of the youngest set of squads across the league in recent memory. Having played every game last season, 16-year-old Millie Holme continues to improve in a Buckingham side which may not have the star players but has plenty of grit under Zak Jones, who worked wonders at the EuroHockey Championships as Wales men secured their A Division status in Antwerp.



Georgie Twigg (Surbiton) The 28-year-old remains a leader on and off the pitch. Twigg was recently elected onto the European Hockey Federation athletes' committee as one of two female members. Her decision to also quit international hockey last summer has only aided Surbiton, who are continually blighted by regularly losing their international players. Twigg scored an overhead volley goal from a penalty corner rebound at the weekend and is still considered one of the best players in the league.



Investec Women’s Premier Division results



Beeston 1 Hampstead & Westminster 4

University of Birmingham 2 Bowdon Hightwon 2

Holcombe 1 East Grinstead 0

Loughborough Students 2 Surbiton 3

Buckingham 4 Clifton Robinsons 2



What's on this weekend - September 21



Clifton Robinsons v Holcombe 1pm

Bowdon v Buckingham 1:45pm

Hampstead & Westminster v University of Birmingham 3:30pm

Surbiton v Beeston 4pm

East Grinstead v Loughborough Students 4:30pm



