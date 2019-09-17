

Gemma McCaw has represented New Zealand on 246 occasions. GETTY IMAGES



The former hockey international is playing in the national league pre-season and could add to her 200-plus caps for the Black Sticks.





Former Black Sticks star Gemma McCaw says an unnamed man "ridiculed" her during her National Hockey League return.



The 246-cap hockey international has decided to come out of retirement and suit up for Midlands at this week's national tournament in Tauranga, following the birth of her first daughter, Charlotte, in December.



"To the man who ridiculed me from the sideline tonight, I just want you to know I am a new mum coming back from having a baby 9 months ago. I probably didn't think I would be lining up for NHL, nearly 15 years since playing my first ever tournament but I'm here. And I'm giving it my absolute best," McCaw posted on Instagram on Monday night.



Midlands failed to qualify for the top four after losing to Central in a penalty shootout.



"Sometimes sport doesn't believe in fairy tales. It didn't go our way tonight but I'm very proud of the way our team played with so much heart.



"A big thank you to everyone in my corner for helping me get back to play the game I love. It's because of you I get to do this."



