



Auckland came into the contest against Tiger Turf North Harbour Women full of confidence after scoring impressive wins in their first two matches of the tournament. North Harbour scored the first goal in the match when they dispossessed the Auckland defender and then quickly counter attacked for Lucia Sanguinetti to finish the goal off. Auckland then equalized through Rose Tynan after her penalty corner sweep found its way past the North Harbour goalkeeper. North Harbour only moments later stormed down the field and converted a low hard flick to put the Harbour side back in the lead, that lead was then extended minutes later when Steph Dickins drag flicked the ball into the Auckland goal. North Harbour then sealed the win when they countered down into the Auckland circle and put the shot wide of the goalkeeper. The win ensured that Tiger Turf North Harbour was still alive as they attempt to defend their title.





Auckland 1 (Rose Tynan 23 min)

Tiger Turf North Harbour Women 4 (Lucia Sanguinetti 12 min, Tori Robinson 23 min, Steph Dickins 25 min, Samantha Polovnikoff 34 min)



Canterbury entered their match against Southern knowing that they needed to win the match by two goals to send themselves through to the top 4 of the Ford NHL. Canterbury got themselves in front early when Emily Wium found herself unmarked on the back post and touched in the goal, moments later Wium gobbled up a rebound off the Southern goalkeeper and flicked it into the Southern goal. Wium completed her hat-trick in the next minute with another well-timed deflection. The 3 goal spurt saw Canterbury fend off a Southern Storm side who have been shown great improvements in 2019 and will be aiming to get their first win as they head into the second part of the week, meanwhile Canterbury’s win ensured that they would qualify for the top 4 and their chances of winning the K Cup alive.



Canterbury 3 (Emily Wium 13, 13, 14 min)

Southern 0



Mark Cromie Motor Group Northland knew that to make the top 4 they needed to get the full 4 points available after two draws in their opening two matches. Capital was playing with confidence early on in the match and managed to construct several scoring opportunities, Teegan Hager found herself on the end of a Capital turnover and put a well-placed shot past the Ricoh Capital goalkeeper. The match then proved to be a tight affair as both sides would go close to scoring but neither side was making much traction through the oppositions defensive line. Ella Gunson then extended Northlands lead in the 46th minute when she calmly converted a stroke to put Northland up 2-0. Gunson then bagged her second with 4 minutes to go as Northland would go onto to take the tough win that booked their place in the top 4. Capital will be full of confidence after putting together some great performances against some tough oppositions.



Mark Cromie Motor Group Northland 3 (Teegan Hager 9 min, Ella Gunson 46, 56 min)

Ricoh Capital Women 0



The final match of the pool play for the women’s competition saw the John Turkington Forestry Central Mysticks and Bayleys Midlands fighting it out for the last spot in the Ford NHL top 4. Central found the net early when Kaitlin Cotter ripped a reverse shot past Sally Rutherford and put the Central side in a commanding position in the match. Bayleys Midlands then bounced back in the 21stminute when Kim Tanner found space on a penalty corner and deflected in the shot on the left post. Neither side was able to get their second goal of the match as the contest would go into a shootout. Central would go onto win the shootout with a 3-2 result that put them narrowly through to the top 4 over Bayleys Midlands.



John Turkington Forestry Central Mysticks 1 (Kaitlin Cotter 2 min)

Bayleys Midlands 1 (Kim Tanner 21 min)



*Central won the shootout 3-2





Hockey New Zealand Media release