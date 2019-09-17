By Jugjet Singh





SINCE Independence, Malaysian hockey has been helmed by no less than prime minister, king, sultan, crown prince, admiral and finally the baton was handed over to a commoner.





Tun Abdul Razak was the first president of the then Malaysian Hockey Federation, followed by Sultan Azlan Shah who handed it down to his son, Raja Nazrin Shah.



However, Raja Nazrin didn’t have much time for sports, and after two years, he stepped aside for Admiral Tan Sri Anwar Mohammad Nor, another handpicked president by his father.



But during the admiral’s time in charge, Malaysia ran into troubled waters, struggling against teams which they used to whip.



After watching all this unfold from the sidelines, Sultan Azlan asked Tengku Abdullah (then the crown prince of Pahang) to arrest the downward trend.



When Tengku Abdullah took over, he was already busy with matters like football, and in his maiden speech he bluntly stated that he was a stop-gap measure, and don't expect him to last long.



“To be frank, Sultan Azlan ‘titah’ (commanded) me to become the president of MHF and in return, I asked for one term only and he agreed,” was Tengku Abdullah’s statement in front of hockey journalists on his first day on the job.



But Tengku Abdullah’s love for hockey grew slowly and he lasted for eight years, and finally, a commoner, Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal, became the president of the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC).



Tun Razak’s legacy was Malaysia finishing eighth in the 1972 Munich Olympics, and fourth in the 1975 World Cup.



Sultan Azlan was the last to watch Malaysia play in the Olympics, in Sydney 2000, even though it was a lowly 11th performance.



Nazrin progressed from Raja Muda to Sultan, Tengku Abdullah became Sultan and is now the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.



After the admiral sailed away into retirement, Subahan took it upon himself to break a 20-year Olympic jinx.



Subahan and his deputy president Datuk Dr S. Shamala even put their necks on the chopping board — so confident were they that their players will perform.



Subahan’s “I will step down if we fail to qualify for the Olympics” was echoed by Shamala and both never backed down from their stand.



But their confidence was shattered when Malaysia gave away the Asian Games gold medal to Japan, even after taking a three-goal lead.



The then Tengku Abdullah went to Jakarta to watch the final, and after Malaysia started to crumble and went into a shoot-out, the current King of Malaysia moved to an adjourning room, as he could not bear to watch the tense shoot-out moment.



The Malaysian team failed, and they failed not only their coach, president and fans, but also their hockey loving King.



However, none would be too surprised if the King is sighted at the Lee Valley Olympic Stadium in London on Nov 2-3 when Malaysia play Britain in a two-match winner-take-all ticket to Tokyo.



But even if His Majesty is not at the venue, I am positively sure the King will be watching on telly or be updated on both the matches as they progress.



So to the players, if you can’t win for yourselves or your president and deputy president, win this battle against Britain for King and country.



For His Royal Highness deserves a happy moment from hockey, which has only given him more heartache than glory.



