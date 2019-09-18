



With both sides having booked their place in the top 4 heading into the contest, Auckland and the Ricoh Capital Cobras looked to try some new things out as they were heading into the final leg of the 2019 Ford NHL. The Capital Cobras put themselves in front when they earned an early penalty corner, Ollie Logan flicked the ball that went just outside the left pad of the Auckland goalkeeper. Auckland tied the match up in the 18thminute when a well-placed crash ball was deflected and initially saved. Capital was unable to clean up the rebound and Nick Finlayson touched that home for Auckland. The Capital Cobras continued to stick to their game plan and were rewarded when a great attacking overhead resulted in a deft touch from Rown Yeo to send Capital to the half time sheds up 2-1. Leo Mitai-Wells got Auckland back level when the rebound popped up from the initial drag flick and he touched the loose aerial ball home past the goalkeeper. Auckland then pulled the goalkeeper and tried some combinations out; however it was Capital who in the 56thminute managed to put the ball into the Auckland goal for the win and the 4 points to take top of the pool.





Auckland 2 (Nick Finlayson 18 min, Leo Mitai-Wells 38 min)

Ricoh Capital Cobras 3 (Ollie Logan 8 min, Rowan Yeo 26 min, Harry Miskimmin 56 min)



Both Tasmania and the John Turkington Forestry Central Mavericks were looking for their first win of the 2019 Ford NHL. Tasmania have been looking more confident as each match has gone on and in the 12thminute hit the front through a ripper of a drag flick that had the goalie completely beaten. Central were struggling to make inroads against the strong Tasmanian defence, however in the 38thminute an incredibly fast counterattack from the Central side resulted in a diving Sean Findlay deflection. Tasmania would regroup from the set back and in the 46thminute their drag flicker put another one into the goal to seal the win for the Australians.



Tasmania 2 (James Thomas 12, 46 min)

John Turkington Forestry Central Mavericks 1 (Sean Findlay 38 min)



Both sides entered this match knowing that their position in the top was was secure. Dominic Newman opened the scoring in the first minute off a good cross ball from Sam Lane that he touched in past the Tiger Turf North Harbour goalkeeper. Sam Lane then extended the Canterbury lead when he put a fast drag flick straight down the goal that beat the North Harbour side for pace. Canterbury made it 3-0 on a powerful Trent Summers flick just before the half that had the Canterbury team cruising. Tiger Turf North Harbour managed to claw there way back into the match when Robbie Capizzi managed to roll open in the circle and put a well-timed shot past the Canterbury goalkeeper. They got their second of the match when Kalyan Jeram was left open on the back post to touch in the loose ball. Unfortunately for Tiger Turf North Harbour they ran out of time and fell to Canterbury 3-2. The two sides will meet again later in the week in the top 4 of the Ford NHL.



Tiger Turf North Harbour 2 (Robbie Capizzi 37 min, Kalyan Jeram 42 min)

Canterbury 3 (Dominic Newman 1 min, Sam Lane 13 min, Trent Summers 24 min)



Both the Bayleys Midlands and Southern Dogs have had a tough 2019 Ford NHL campaign so far and were looking to get their campaigns underway. The Southern Men opened the score in the 19thminute when some loose marking left Dylan Thomas open on the back post for a deflection in. Thomas got his second goal after the halftime break when he managed to beak past the Bayleys Midlands defence for a diving reverse into the goal, he then completed his hattrick in the 50thminute when he was left open again on the back post for another deflection goal. Midlands got one back when Matt Rees-Gibbs converted the penalty stroke. While the score was 3-1 both sides had several opportunities and will be looking to be more clinical in the second half of the week.



Bayleys Midlands 1 (Matt Rees-Gibbs 57 min)

Southern 3 (Dylan Thomas 19, 42, 50 min)



Men’s Schedule 18th September



Bottom Four



5:30pm – Tasmania vs Bayleys Midlands

5:45pm – Southern vs John Turkington Central Mavericks



Top Four



7:30pm – Canterbury vs Auckland

7:45pm – Ricoh Capital Cobras vs Tiger Turf North Harbour



Women’s Schedule 18th September



Bottom Four



1:30pm – Auckland vs Ricoh Capital

1:45pm – Bayleys Midlands vs Southern



Top Four



3:30pm – Northland vs North Harbour

3:45pm – Canterbury vs John Turkington Central Mysticks



