



Continuing our series of video interviews with the teams that will participate in the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers, Canada’s (FIH World Ranking: 15) captain and stalwart defender Kate Wright looks ahead to her team’s two-match clash with World Cup silver medallists Ireland (WR:8), with a place at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on the line. The crucial matches will take place in Dublin, Ireland on 2/3 November 2019, with timings to be confirmed in the coming weeks. A transcription of the interview can be found below.





What are you expecting of your opposition. And how will you counter their strengths?



Kate Wright: Ireland is an extremely competitive side and one that we really respect. They have achieved some amazing results recently, including a second place finish at the World Cup last year. We have had the opportunity to travel to Dublin a handful of times and know how supportive their home crowd can be. We are hoping that our friends and family from Canada will be able to make the trip to cheer us on.



How are Canada preparing between now and the qualifiers?



Kate Wright: As the Canadian team, we will return to Belgium for centralised training and to compete in the club leagues in both Belgium and the Netherlands. We are very excited to be going back for a second season because we have seen some great results as the national team and have really enjoyed representing our clubs.



What is the feeling in the camp at the moment ahead of the Olympic qualifiers?



Kate Wright: As a team we have been tested mentally, physically, emotionally and financially this year and unfortunately those issues continue. In order to be fully prepared for the two game series we have to gather support to off-set training competition and travel costs.



What would it mean for Canada to get to the Tokyo Olympic Games?



Kate Wright: As a team we are so excited for the opportunity to compete and qualify for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. We have a group of very dedicated, resilient and hardworking athletes and we are ready for the challenge. This will mean so much to us and for the future of Canadian field hockey.



Each qualifier consists of two back-to-back matches which will be played in the same venue. The winners of these FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers will qualify for the 2020 Olympic hockey tournaments which will be staged in Japan’s capital city from 25 July to 7 August next year and involve 12 Men’s and 12 Women’s teams.



#Tokyo2020

#RoadToTokyo

#GiftOfHockey



FIH site