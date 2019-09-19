KUALA LUMPUR: The Razak Cup hockey tournament, which begins tomorrow at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, could be postponed or called off due to the haze.





As at 2pm yesterday, the air pollutant index in Bukit Jalil was 188, which is classified as unhealthy.



A few state coaches and officials are not keen on the tournament being held as it will pose a health risk to players.



A total of 14 men’s teams (eight in Division One and six in Division Two) and eight women’s teams are to compete in the eight-day tournament.



They want a decision to be taken today as it will save the states money in terms of travelling and hotel bookings.



Johor coach Sarjit Singh wants the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) to make a quick decision.



“I contacted the competition manager and he informed me that the tournament was on schedule. However, the MHC should seek the views of the health authorities like the Ministry of Health and the National Sports Institute to be safe.”



His views were echoed by Malacca team consultant Eugene Lee Cheng San.



“It’s better to seek advice and not risk the health of the players. We cannot fault the players if they decide not to play and we need to get the clearance from the medical authorities, ” said Eugene.



Defending champions Perak, who are already in Bukit Jalil, also want an early response from the MHC.



“It will be better if a decision is made today (Wednesday) rather than wait for the managers meeting tomorrow (today), ” said Perak coach Mohd Nizam Hashim.



The Star of Malaysia