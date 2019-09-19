



Day 5 Women’s NHL Results



Auckland were looking to put the disappointment of missing out on the top 4 behind them when they met Capital in the first match of the next round. Auckland got on the scoreboard first when Tyler Lench jumped on a rebound off the Capital goalkeeper and then slotted the ball into the goal. The Auckland side then extended their lead just before the halftime break when Tayla White managed to score their second. The Ricoh Capital Women came storming back in the second half scoring their first through a high, fast paced drag flick into the net by Estelle Macadre and then their second through Anahira Hudson in the 44th minute when a drag from a penalty corner didn’t come out straight but Hudson’s sweep found the side of the goal to bring Capital level. Looking to be heading to a shootout, Auckland scored with 4 minutes to go when Liz Thompson jumped on the loose ball in front of the Capital goal to make the score 3-2 to Auckland.





Auckland 3 (Tyler Lench 8 min, Tayla White 28 min, Liz Thompson 56 min)

Ricoh Capital Women 2 (Estelle Macadre 30 min, Anahira Hudson 44 min)



The Bayleys Midlands Women were looking to play with freedom and confidence after having missed out on the top 4 by the narrowest of margins. Shiloh Gloyn got the side off to a great start when she deflected the ball into the goal from a well worked penalty corner. From that point forward the Midlands side scored frequently throughout the match as they would go onto win the match 8-0. Despite the scoreline the Southern Storm battled hard and competed well throughout the contest.



Bayleys Midlands 8 (Shiloh Gloyn 4 min, Sam Charlton 15 min, Amy Robinson 30, 31 min, Agui Moroni 34, 45 min, Tarryn Davey 50 min, Gemma McCaw 60 min)

Southern 0



The first match of the top four got underway with the Tiger Turf North Harbour Women and Mark Cromie Motor Group Northland playing out a scoreless first half that looked like this match could be an arm wrestle. Tori Robinson broke the game open in the 45th minute with a well-placed shot. Erin Goad then extended the Harbour lead with a great diving touch in. Northland got themselves on the score sheet in the final minute with a great penalty corner goal, unfortunately it was a little to late in the match as North Harbour would go on to take the win.



Tiger Turf North Harbour Women3 (Tori Robinson 45 min, Erin Goad 49 min, Kirsten Pearce 60 min)

Mark Cromie Motor Group Northland 1 (Tina Taseska 60 min)



The final women’s match of the day saw two sides with plenty of international experience on display meeting in their first top 4 match. Canterbury got themselves in front first in the match when a deflection left off a penalty corner beat the Central Goalkeeper. Central struck back late in the second half when Michaela Curtis popped up the ball in the circle and rocketed it into the back of the goal. The match appeared to be heading to a shootout until in the 51st minute Brittany Wang deflected the sweep pass off a penalty corner to seal the win for Canterbury.



Canterbury 2 (Emily Wium 9 min, Brittany Wang 51 min)

John Turkington Forestry Central Mysticks 1 (Michaela Curtis 44 min)



Day 5 Men’s NHL Results



Tasmania played from in front in the match when in the fourth minute Hayden Beltz found some space and produced an outstanding reverse stick shot. Midlands then bounced back minutes later as they converted some great passing down the right side of the field and found a diving Daniel Scanlon to tie the match up. Reuben Andrews then put Bayleys Midlands in the lead with a well placed drag flick before Chad Whitehead one timed a loose ball in the circle into the goal in the 50th minute. Tasmania pegged one back, however it was little to latr as they would fall 3-2 to Bayleys Midlands.



Tasmania 2 (Hayden Beltz 4 min, James Thomas 50 min)

Bayleys Midlands 3 (Daniel Scanlon 8 min, Reuben Andrews 37 min, Chad Whitehead 50 min)



The John Turkington Central Mavericks started their match on a positive note when Dylan Thomas converted a stroke sending the goalie in the wrong direction. The Southern Dogs continued to fight and then broke down the other end of the field and scored their opening goal off a great baseline drive and cross ball for a touch in. Just before the halftime break Southern got their noses in front when Kieran O’Connor received a ball from another baseline drive and slammed the ball into the goal. The Central side continued to press hard as Dylan Thomas would flick in the levelling goal in the 49th minute, almost instantly off the hit off the Central side broke back down the field and powered the ball into the goal to complete Dylan Thomas’s hattrick. The win was completed when Koji Yamasaki scored their fourth and final goal for the evening.



Southern 2 (Dylan Thomas 29 min, Kieran O’Connor 30 min)

John Turkington Forestry Central Mavericks 4 (Dylan Thomas 20, 49, 49 min, Koji Yamasaki 59 min)



Canterbury entered their match against Auckland full of confidence after going through pool play undefeated. Auckland got the first goal of the evening when a long ball from the halfway line was threaded through to an open Jonty Keaney who deflected it into the goal. Auckland extended the lead to two when the Canterbury goalkeeper was unable to keep out Dwayne Rowsell’s drag flick. Canterbury then hit back just before the half time break with a high reverse from Moss Jackson which wasn’t able to be kept out of the goal. Just after the half time break Joe Hanks received an overhead ball and ran along the baseline then popped the ball over the goalkeeper’s shoulder to give Auckland their third goal of the match. Simon Child sealed the win for Auckland when in the 54th minute his reverse shot from the baseline found its way into the goal. Canterbury got a final minute consolation goal as the match finished 4-2 in Auckland’s favour.



Canterbury 2 (Moss Jackson 22 min, Joseph Bartholomew 59 min)

Auckland 4 (Jonty Keaney 12 min, Dwayne Rowsell 21 min, Joe Hanks 32 min, Simon Child 54 min)



The Cobras have looked like the form team at the competition so far, however it was Tiger Turf North Harbour who got on the scoreboard first when Richmond Lum managed to push the ball into the goal, while avoiding a rolling James Coughlin. North Harbour extended that lead in the 41stminute through a Benji Edwards drag flick goal, Capital battled their way back into the contest when a turnover ball found Daniel Harris in the circle who worked the ball around the goalkeeper. Kurt Lovett then tied the match up when Capital jumped on another North Harbour turnover. Tiger Turf North Harbour bounced back with a second Benji Edwards drag flick. In the 51st minute Capital tied the match once more when Joel Rintala ripped a wide reverse into the goal as the match looked to be heading to a shootout. Connor Herewini then converted a great cross ball as he swept it into the goal to seal the win for North Harbour.



Ricoh Capita Cobras 3 (Daniel Harris 42 min, Kurt Lovett 47 min, Joel Rintala 51 min)

Tiger Turf North Harbour Men 4 (Richmond Lum 4 min, Benji Edwards 41, 48 min, Connor Herewini 58 min)



2019 Ford National Association Men Quarter Final Results



North Harbour 0

Tauranga/BOP 0



*North Harbour won the shootout 3-2



Waikato 7 (Rhys McLachlan 13, 49 min, Aaron McNabb 42 min, Kyle Ostenfeld 38, 44, 60 min, Kendall Nolan 51 min)

Manawatu 0



Canterbury 5 (Chris Goldsbury 7 min, Callum Slaven 14 min, Jack Gilbert 29 min, Jono Ellis 39 min, Bryce Smith 60 min)

Otago 0



South Canterbury 1 (Shaun Coles 40 min)

Northland 1 (Bronson Baker 45 min)



*Northland won the shootout 4-3



Hockey New Zealand Media release