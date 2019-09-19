By AFTAR SINGH



KUALA LUMPUR: Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil will hang up his hockey stick if Malaysia fail to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games next year.





Malaysia’s fate will be decided after their two Olympic qualifying matches against Britain in London on Nov 1 and 3.



The 33-year-old Tengku Ahmad, who has featured in three qualifiers, said that if they fail again then there is no point in staying on.



“If we can overcome Britain (world No. 7) then I will let coach Roelant Oltmans decide whether he still needs my services in Tokyo.



“But if we fail, then I will leave as I want to give other youngsters the chance to represent the country.



“I think I have contributed enough for the past 13 years, it’s time to focus on my family, ” said Tengku Ahmad, who played in previous qualifiers in Kakamigahara, Japan (2008), Dublin, Ireland (2012) and Antwerp, Belgium (2016).



Tengku Ahmad added that Malaysia, who are ranked 11th, face a mammoth task in London.



“Our past results against them have not been encouraging but we’re not giving up without a fight. This is the chance of a lifetime.



“The nine matches during the European playing tour was a good outing as it gave us the confidence to play against stronger teams. We even created a few upsets.



“To be honest, the odds are stacked against us. But like I said, the boys are more confident now, we’ll see how it goes, ” added Tengku Ahmad, who will be among 20 players who will leave for Seoul today to play four Test matches against South Korea.



Oltmans will name his final 18 after the Test matches.



