



USA Field Hockey's weekly feature of highlighting some of the top college games in Division I, II and III is back for the 2019 season.





THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19



DI: UC Davis at American | 4:00 p.m. ET



UC Davis will fly east to take on American on Thursday afternoon in Washington, D.C. The Aggies are 3-2 on the year with big wins over Quinnipiac, Ball State and Central Michigan. American sits at 3-3, and their losses to top-25 opponents were closely contested. The two teams have not met in the past few years, making it anyone’s game as they battle to imrpove their overall records.



DII: St. Thomas Aquinas at Manhattanville (DIII) | 7:00 p.m. ET



A game spanning across two NCAA divisions, St. Thomas Aquinas will meet Manhattanville on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET in Purchase, N.Y. The two teams have made the match-up a tradition each season, which Manhattanville has won in the past five meetings. They are 4-3 in Division III play thus far and come off a tough weekend in New York, where they suffered two close losses. In Division II, St. Thomas Aquinas is 2-2 but will look to notch a win in this cross division game.







DIII: Keene State at No. 17 Trinity | 6:00 p.m. ET



No. 17 Trinity will host Keene State on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. ET in Hartford, Conn. When the two teams competed in 2018, Trinity beat Keene State 3-0. They hold a 2-1 record with their only loss coming from Colby. As part of the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC), the Bantams are no stranger to a tough game as their schedule is packed with hard opponents. Keene State will prove to be just that as they defeated strong teams in Lasell and Westfield State.



FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20



DI: La Salle at Towson | 2:00 p.m. ET



After meeting for an exhibition game in preseason, La Salle and Towson will make it count in this second meeting on Friday at 2:00 p.m. ET in Towson, Md. In 2017, La Salle walked away victorious with a 4-1 win. The Explorers hold a 3-2 record after defeating LIU in a shootout last week. The Tigers meanwhile will look to continue their historic winning of the series and gain their first win of the 2019 season in front of a home crowd.



DI: Virginia Commonwealth at Richmond | 3:00 p.m. ET



Virginia neighbors Virginia Commonwealth and Richmond will face off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday to see who has bragging rights in the city they share. VCU is coming off a loss to No. 22 Old Dominion, who topped them 2-0, making their current record stand at 2-3. Richmond is currently 3-3 as they have split their tough schedule to this point. This game is also a Goal 4 the Goal game, where the teams will play for the organization that benefits child cancer patients in the local community.







DII: No. 7 Assumption at Mercy | 3:00 p.m. ET | NE10 NOW



No. 7 Assumption will travel to Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. to face Mercy on Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET. Assumption has walked away victorious in the four game-history of the teams, but they have not faced each other since 2015. With entirely new squads on each side, it is anyone’s match. Assumption moved in to the NFHCA Division II Coaches Poll Week 2 with a record of 3-1 and a sole loss to Stonehill. Mercy is 1-3 and just defeated formerly ranked Pace 1-0.



DII: Bellarmine at Converse | 6:00 p.m. ET



Bellarmine will venture to Spartanburg, S.C. to compete against Converse on Friday. A relatively new program with only two seasons under their belt, Converse is 0-4 with a close loss to Coker most recently. In their first season as a program in 2017, they met Bellarmine who beat them 3-0. Bellarmine sits at 2-2 after two weeks which include a thrilling overtime win over formerly ranked No. 9 Bloomsburg and a 9-1 victory against Frostburg.



DIII: Drew at Delaware Valley | 7:00 p.m. ET



Drew will travel to Doylestown, Pa. to meet Delaware Valley at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday. When the Bears and Aggies met last season, it was Delaware Valley who added to their winning streak of two games over Drew with a score of 2-1. Drew is currently 2-5 and Delaware Valley is 2-3, so both teams will work to improve on the year with another win in their favor.



DIII: Notre Dame of Maryland at Widener | 7:00 p.m. ET



Undefeated Widener will host Notre Dame of Maryland on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. ET in Chester, Pa. Coming into the match-up, Widener is riding high at 6-0 and will look to continue their winning streak to seven games. Notre Dame of Maryland is 2-4 but has had strong showings over Neumann and Southern Virginia. They will look to spoil Widener’s perfect record and build upon their own.



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21



DI: Lehigh at Colgate | 11:00 a.m. ET







In a Patriot League match-up, Lehigh will meet Colgate in Hamilton, N.Y. on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. ET. Historically, the two teams are even in wins and losses, so the winner of this game will gain the overall series advantage. Lehigh took the win in 2018 and they are currently 3-1 on the year. Colgate is 2-4 so far, but with conference standings on the line, they will rise to the occasion to improve their record and make a statement in the Patriot League.



DI: No. 8 Iowa at Kent State (at Michigan) | 12:00 p.m. ET



No. 8 Iowa and Kent State will meet in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET. Having similar records this year, the two teams have not met since 2016. In that game, Iowa walked away as the victors as they beat Kent State 2-0. That win moved the Hawkeyes ahead in their series meetings and improve to 6-1. Kent State comes off a strong 5-0 win over Saint Louis and will look to bring the momentum to action-packed weekend in Michigan.



DII: Bentley at Southern Connecticut | 12:00 p.m. ET



Bentley will travel to Southern Connecticut to face the Owls on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. ET. The teams are both part of the Northeast-10 Conference, making this contest an important one in conference standings. Last season, the Falcons topped Southern Connecticut 5-2 when they met in their fifth game of the season. So far Bentley sits at 2-1 with their only loss coming against No. 5 Saint Anselm. Southern Connecticut will look to find a positive result and tally their first win of the season on Saturday.







DII: No. 10 IUP at No. 2 West Chester | 4:00 p.m. ET



This top-10 game will see two undefeated teams, IUP and No. 2 West Chester, meet on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET in West Chester, Pa. West Chester will prove to be a tough opponent as they hold twelve wins in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) rivalry with IUP, including a 5-1 win in the 2018 conference tournament. IUP has accumulated strong wins against worthy and ranked opponents, the last being Bloomsburg.



DIII: Kean at Oneonta | 1:00 p.m. ET



Kean will go north to Oneonta, N.Y. on Saturday to play the Red Dragons at 1:00 p.m. ET. With only one loss so far in 2019, Kean will fight to keep their winning streak alive. Oneonta is 3-3 and will look to shift their record to the winning side. As the teams have met in the past, Kean has taken the win four times in the last five matches, including in 2018.



DIII: Dickinson at Swarthmore | 4:00 p.m. ET



Two Centennial Conference rivals will meet in Swarthmore, Pa. when Dickinson and Swarthmore kick off conference play on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET. With a rich history of games, Dickinson holds the most wins in the series at 14-11 since 1993. Dickinson is even at 3-3 this season, while Swarthmore is 2-3. Both teams will look to start conference matchups at 1-0.



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22



DI: Davidson at Lock Haven | 12:00 p.m. ET



Davidson will take a trip to Lock Haven, Pa. on Sunday to face the home team of the Lock Haven Bald Eagles. Lock Haven has dominated the past meetings between the two teams, winning the last five contests. They currently sit at 2-4, most recently losing in a shootout to Appalachian State. Davidson also fell to Appalachian State Mountaineers but bounced back for a win over Merrimack and improve their record to 1-5 on the year.



DI: Hofstra at Brown | 1:00 p.m. ET



Brown will look to end their losing streak with a decisive win over Hofstra as they host on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. Their last win was their season opener against Bryant before they went on to face four tough opponents. Hofstra will also fight to improve their record from 2-4 and continue their winning streak to three straight games. Although the two teams play many of the same opponents on their schedules, they have not faced each other in the last few years.



DII: Mercyhurst at Millersville | 12:00 p.m. ET



After defeating last year's National Champions Shippensburg, newly ranked No. 1 Millersville will host Mercyhurst on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. ET. The undefeated Marauders will look to keep their record spotless and carry the momentum into the match. Mercyhurst’s schedule is packed with top-ranked opponents, but a win over Millersville would be a big condifence booster early in the season. This will be the first of two meetings for the teams, so the winner will set the tone for the second game occurring next week.



DII: Coker at Slippery Rock | 1:00 p.m. ET



After facing Frostburg on Saturday, Coker will continue north to meet Slippery Rock on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. ET. Having not played each other recently, both teams will come out strong to improve their records. Coker is 2-2 with wins over Mount Olive and Converse. Slippery Rock is 1-3 after falling to No. 3 East Stroudsburg and No. 4 Kutztown last weekend. The game will be a break from conference play but will still be valuable to a winning record.







DIII: Concordia at Wooster | 12:00 p.m. ET



Concordia will travel east to meet Wooster in Ohio on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. ET. With similar records and both teams holding two wins, Concordia and Wooster will fight to find their third win of the season. They have not played one another in the recent past, and either team can walk away victorious following Sunday’s contest.



DIII: No. 18 Centre at Bridgewater | 12:00 p.m. ET



Bridgewater will host No. 18 Centre on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. ET in Virginia. Centre has not lost yet this season, winning all six of their games over other top-ranked teams including No. 13 Christopher Newport. Bridgewater will look to interrupt the winning streak and take their first win of 2019. The two teams have not played each other in more than five years, so the match-up could go either way on Sunday.



USFHA media release