By AFTAR SINGH



KUALA LUMPUR: National defender Nurul Safiqah Mat Isa wants to accomplish a double mission when she gets into action for Selangor in the Razak Cup starting today at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.





The 24-year-old wants to convert as many goals as possible from the penalty corners and she wants to help Selangor reach their second consecutive final in the eight-team women’s competition.



Nurul, who has represented Malaysia over the last five years, wants to make it memorable as Selangor are hosting the event.



“Last year, we came very close to lifting the title but lost narrowly to Kuala Lumpur (1-2). We’ve been training hard despite the haze and I believe that we have a reliable team to put up another good outing, ” said Nurul, who scored three goals in the Razak Cup last year.



“Unfortunately, we won’t have the services of top scorer Nor Hidayah (Ahmad Bokhari), who is six months pregnant.



“But I aim to step up and deliver the goals from penalty corners as I’m the No. 3 penalty corner specialist in the national team, ” said Nurul, who played in the FIH Series Finals in Banbridge, Ireland, in June.



Selangor have to play three Group B matches in three days.



Selangor open their campaign against Melaka on Sunday followed by matches against Terengganu on Monday before they wrap up the fixtures against Armed Forces on Tuesday.



“Playing three matches in three days will be a challenge but I’ve faith in my team, ” said Nurul.



Defending champions Kuala Lumpur are drawn in Group A with Police, Johor and Penang.



TODAY’S FIXTURES



Men



Division One



Group A: Police vs Melaka (6pm), Perak vs Johor (8pm)



Division Two: Kelantan vs Perlis (4pm), N. Sembilan vs Kedah (4pm), Selangor vs Armed Forces (6pm)



Women



Group A: Kuala Lumpur vs Penang (8am), Police vs Johor (8am)



(All matches at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil)



The Star of Malaysia