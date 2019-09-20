By Jugjet Singh





An aerial view of National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil shows the haze condition at 5pm yesterday. - NSTP/Muhd Zaaba Zakeria



The haze that has choked the whole of Malaysia wasn’t much of an issue at the Razak Cup team managers’ meeting yesterday.





The sky over the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, where the officials were having their meeting, may look dark and foreboding, but the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) competitions committee is bravely sticking to the schedule.



So, the nine-day Razak Cup tournament will start today even though schools around the vicinity, as well as in the Klang Valley, have to be closed.



They are going ahead with the Razak Cup competition despite some sports science experts have warned that training or playing outdoors during the haze period can be hazardous to health.



An Air Pollutant Index (API) reading of more than 100 is considered to be unsafe for outdoor activities. At 5pm yesterday, the API reading was an unhealthy 152.



Though the API reading in most areas in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur has shot up to an unhealthy level of 200, MHC competitions committee manager Bryan Fernandez said yesterday none of the team managers voiced their concerns.



“We had a team managers meeting (yesterday) and discussed the contingency plans to counter the haze but none of the team managers present (Division One, Two and women's Division) had any issue with it. None wanted the tournament to be postponed.



“So, the show will go on. But we will have extra water breaks and we will monitor the situation.



“If it reaches an unhealthy level, we will make another stand,” said Bryan.



The MHC were of the opinion that since other sports activities like the Malaysia Cup football matches, are still being held as usual, their show should also not be disrupted.



“We did ask around and since there has been no directive from the Health Ministry for sporting activities to be shelved, we will run the tournament as usual,” said Bryan.



Johor coach Sarjit Singh, who is fielding a young side in Division One, said since his manager did not bring up the issue, he has no problems sending his boys into the hazy situation.



“The thick blanket of smoke around the national stadium does bother our eyes and throats, which we experienced during a night friendly session on Wednesday.



“But since my manager, as well as the other managers present at the meeting, did not bring up the matter of postponing the tournament, I will prepare my players to the best of my ability.



“Every team will face the same problem, and so there is no advantage or disadvantage in this situation.



“My mission will be to remain in Division One even though I have only two over-21 players while three are under-16 while the rest are eligible for next year’s Malaysia Games,” said the former national skipper and Olympian.



Negri Sembilan team manager S. Chandran said he had no qualms about his players playing under hazy condition though they may be huffing and puffing around in smog.



“I am of the opinion that the situation is not too bad and is still under control.



“The MHC have promised us that they will keep tabs on the situation and monitor the API before they stop any match or the tournament as a whole.



“And since none of the team managers from the other states had any issue with the haze, I will follow the wind,” said Chandran who plans to see his men win promotion from Division Two by reaching the final.



Men's Division One: Group A: Melaka, Johor, Perak, Police;

Group B: Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Terengganu. Pahang.



Division Two: Armed Forces, Kelantan, Selangor, Perlis, Kedah, Negri Sembilan.



Women's Group A: Kuala Lumpur, Police, Johor, Penang.



Group B: Selangor, Melaka, Armed Forces, Terengganu.



