



Top flight newcomers Loughborough Students head to East Grinstead on Saturday as their introduction to the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division continues to throw up some difficult clashes.





The Midlands outfit battled well last weekend but ultimately lost out 3-2 to Surbiton, and they will be aiming for another strong performance as they chase their first points of the new campaign.



“We were pleased with how we performance last weekend given the context of the fixture, but were disappointed not to get anything out of the match,” said Loughborough Students’ Head Coach Brett Holland.



“We now know the important of being more clinical in the circle as well as making the most of your corners, which was such a strength of ours last season.



“East Grinstead are a real threat with world-class players and a great coaching set-up. We need to stick to our principles and execute the game plan for the full 70 minutes being relentless to the final whistle.”



Elsewhere, fellow promoted side Hampstead & Westminster will be looking to build on their great 4-1 victory at Beeston last weekend when they host the University of Birmingham, who had to settle for a draw last weekend.



That was against Bowdon Hightown and therefore they will also be aiming to secure their first win when they play host to Buckingham.



Reigning champions Surbiton are at home against Beeston as they look to make it two out of two so far while Holcombe – the team they beat in the final last season – go to Clifton Robinsons.



FIXTURES



Investec Women’s Hockey League (Saturday 21 September 2019):



Investec Premier Division

Clifton Robinsons v Holcombe 13:00

Bowdon Hightown v Buckingham 13:45

Hampstead & Westminster v Univ of Birmingham 15:30

Surbiton v Beeston 16:00

East Grinstead v Loughborough Students 16:30



England Hockey Board Media release