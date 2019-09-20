



Champions Hampstead & Westminster face newly-promoted Old Georgians in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division, with both teams looking to continue winning starts to the season.





Hampstead battled to a 4-3 win at Beeston last Saturday and had to rely on two late goals to take the win, while Old Georgians proved too much for the University of Exeter and won 5-1.



With Europe on the horizon, Hampstead & Westminster will be looking to get as many points in the bag as possible before they head off to represent England.



“We've played a few friendlies against Old Georgians over the last year so we have some familiarity with them, but it will be exciting and new to play them in a competition game for the first time. We will have to focus on our good habits,” said Richard Smith, Hampstead & Westminster player and Director of Hockey.



“Beeston has been a difficult away trip for us over the past few years, so we are delighted to have got the victory there for the first time in a few years.



“Beeston made it a tight game but finding a way to win and getting over the line helps further build our confidence going into this weekend and the next few weeks.”



Elsewhere, Surbiton host Beeston and will be looking to replicate the form they showed in a 10-1 drubbing of hosts Reading last weekend. But Beeston will be out for revenge after their loss to Hampstead.



The University of Exeter play host to Holcombe as they search for their first points of the campaign, while Reading will be hoping to bounce back from their loss last weekend with a trip to Wimbledon.



Finally, East Grinstead entertain Brooklands Manchester Univ on Saturday afternoon.



FIXTURES



Men’s Hockey League (Saturday 21 September 2019):



Premier Division

Hampstead & Westminster v Old Georgians 13:30

East Grinstead v Brooklands Manchester Univ 14:00

Surbiton v Beeston 14:00

Wimbledon v Reading 18:00

Univ of Exeter v Holcombe 18:30



England Hockey Board Media release