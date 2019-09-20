



Hockey New Zealand is pleased to announce that the following matches will be live streamed on Saturday 21st September and Sunday 22nd September.





The Ford NHL 2019 has seen some outstanding hockey played over the week in Tauranga, having some of the finals weekend live streamed will mean that all our hockey fans are going to be able to see this incredible hockey.



The live stream can be viewed through the Hockey New Zealand Facebook Page as well as the Black Sticks YouTube Channel.



Below is the matches that are going to be live streamed.



21 September



12pm Canterbury Women vs Tiger Turf North Harbour Women

2pm Ricoh Capital Cobras Men vs Auckland Men

4:30pm National Association Women’s Final – Tauranga / Bop vs Tasman

6:30pm National Association Men’s Final



22 September



10:00am Women’s NHL 3rd and 4th

12:00pm Men’s NHL 3rd and 4th

2:00pm Women’s K Cup Final

4:15pm Men’s Challenge Shield Final



https://www.facebook.com/HockeyNZ/



Hockey New Zealand Media release