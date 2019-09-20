Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

GB hockey ‘belief’ teams will qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Published on Friday, 20 September 2019 10:00 | Hits: 63
View Comments

The Hockey Paper


Great Britain hockey captain Hollie Pearne-Webb.  PIC:Worldsportpics

Great Britain hockey “fully expects” both men’s and women’s teams to qualify for Tokyo 2020 after enduring below par EuroHockey Championships.



As the nominated side, both England sides had to lift the European titles to automatically qualify Great Britain for next year’s Olympics.

However, in finishing fourth, England women failed to win a medal for the first time in 16 years after defeat to Spain. With the men’s fifth-place finish, it meant that England recorded their worst showing in 35 years at a combined Championships.

“It’s disappointing overall,” GB hockey chief executive Sally Munday told The Hockey Paper, having watched her last Championships before moving to UK Sport.



This story is only available now to digital subscribers or subscribe to one of our print subscriptions for the best hockey coverage.

The Hockey Paper

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.