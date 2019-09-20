The Hockey Paper





Great Britain hockey captain Hollie Pearne-Webb. PIC:Worldsportpics



Great Britain hockey “fully expects” both men’s and women’s teams to qualify for Tokyo 2020 after enduring below par EuroHockey Championships.





As the nominated side, both England sides had to lift the European titles to automatically qualify Great Britain for next year’s Olympics.



However, in finishing fourth, England women failed to win a medal for the first time in 16 years after defeat to Spain. With the men’s fifth-place finish, it meant that England recorded their worst showing in 35 years at a combined Championships.



“It’s disappointing overall,” GB hockey chief executive Sally Munday told The Hockey Paper, having watched her last Championships before moving to UK Sport.







This story is only available now to digital subscribers or subscribe to one of our print subscriptions for the best hockey coverage.



The Hockey Paper