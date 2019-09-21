By AFTAR SINGH



KUALA LUMPUR: National forward Norazlin Sumantri will play one more match for defending champions Kuala Lumpur in the Razak Cup before she leaves for Italy to feature in the Italian hockey league.





The 26-year-old will fly off to Italy today to play for Agentia Club in Division One. Norazlin guided KL to a flying start in their opening Group A match when they thrashed Penang 5-0 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



And she will play against Police today before she departs to Italy.



Norazlin, who has featured for the national team for a decade, said this is the first time she got the chance to play in the European League and she is not going to waste it.



“I’m delighted to play in a foreign league for the first time and I want to give my best in the Italian League.



“I will benefit playing in the Italian League, which is more competitive and exciting than playing in domestic tournaments, ” said Norazlin, who helped Malaysia finish third in the FIH Series Finals in Banbridge, Ireland, in June.



Norazlin added that she is expected to play 10 to 12 matches for Agentia Club in the next two months.



“But before I leave for Italy, I want to help KL win our second match against Police tomorrow (today) to seal a place in the semi-finals.



“I must thank the KL team management for allowing me to leave for Italy after playing just two matches for KL in the Razak Cup, ” said Norazlin, whose siblings are also national hockey players.



Her elder brother Norhizzat was a former national player while her younger brother Norsyafiq is a national forward who left for Seoul on Thursday to play in four Tests matches against South Korea.



KL coach K. Gobinathan said that they wish Norazlin all the best in the Italian League as the experience would benefit her.



“In the absence of Norazlin, we are left with 17 players but we have reliable players to help us reach the semi-finals. We can expect a strong challenge from Police, who beat Johor (3-1) today (yesterday) in the match, ” said Gobinathan.



The Star of Malaysia