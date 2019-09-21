By Jugjet Singh





Kuala Lumpur’s Qasidah Najwa Halimi scored twice during the Razak Cup match against Penang at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil. -NSTP/File pic



BUKIT JALIL: Not even the haze could stop women’s Razak Cup defending champions Kuala Lumpur from finding the target to hammer Penang 5-0 in their opening match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.





Qasidah Najwa Halimi bagged a brace in the 15th and 32nd minutes while Nur Amirah Jasmi Apindi (28th), Nur Arisha Asrul Effandi (39th) and Nur Zafirah Aziz (53rd) netted one apiece.



The KL women showed no signs of being affected by the choking haze and heat, although the sun was not visible.



For the record, even the junior international invitational Sultan of Johor Cup, sanctioned by the International Hockey Federation, was not postponed when haze engulfed Malaysia a few years back.



So, how did former Olympian K. Gobinathan prepare his KL women to tackle the haze problem?



“I did not bring up the haze issue at all when I spoke to them before, during or after the match. It was best to forget about the haze and just play our normal game,” said Gobinathan.



“That’s what my girls did and we managed a big win.



“But we also missed too many sitters against Penang. We can’t do that when we play Police tomorrow (today).



“I have 12 Malaysia Games players (Under-21) while Police have many matured and experienced players. It will be a difficult match but, if we want to keep the title, they (Police) are the team to beat.”



RESULTS — Men, Div 1 Group A:Police 0 Malacca 2, Perak 1 Johor 3.



Div 2: Kelantan 0 Perlis 9, Negri Sembilan 5 Kedah 0, Selangor 2 Armed Forces 1.



Women: Kuala Lumpur 5 Penang 0, Police 3 Johor 1.



TODAY — Men, Div 1 Group B: Kuala Lumpur v Terengganu (NHS 1, 5pm); Pahang v Penang (NHS 2, 5pm).



Women: Penang v Johor (NHS 1, 8am); Police v Kuala Lumpur (NHS 2, 8am).



*All matches at the National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil.



New Straits Times