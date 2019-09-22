By Jugjet Singh





Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal.



MALAYSIAN Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal has blasted the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) for their failure in protecting the continent’s interest in the sport.





Subahan, who will not seek re-election for the top post at MHC’s elections on Nov 16 if Malaysia fail to qualify for next year’s Tokyo Olympics, said: “The AHF have not been protecting Asia’s interest, and this is why teams in this continent are lagging. “Teams in Asia are finding it very difficult to qualify for the Olympics.



“India were Asia’s only representative in the men’s event at the 2016 Rio Olympics.



“More qualifying spots should be given to Asia as the continent provides hockey with viewership and sponsorship. Also most major events are held in Asia.



“The finalists of the Asian Games should be handed Olympic slots. However, the AHF have never fought for their members, who are actively promoting the sport,” said Subahan after chairing MHC’s executive board meeting in Bukit Jalil yesterday.



Malaysia have put in their bid to host the men’s 2022 World Cup. They are now planning to do the same for the women’s 2022 World Cup and the 2021 Junior World Cup (women).



As for his position as president of MHC, Subahan said it will all depend on whether the national team can beat Britain in the final Olympic qualifier in November in London.



“I stand by my decision to step down as MHC president if Malaysia fail to qualify for the Olympics.



“We have not played in the Olympics since the 2000 Sydney edition.



“In the next few weeks, we will plan out strategies to help our players prepare for matches against Britain,” he added.



Deputy president Datuk S. Shamala also stated that she will not seek re-election if the national team fail to qualify for the Olympics.



At yesterday’s meeting, MHC appointed women’s chief coach K. Dharmaraj to oversee the preparation of the women’s indoor team for the Philippines Sea Games on Nov 30-Dec 11.



In the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Sea Games, Malaysia took third spot behind Thailand and Indonesia.



