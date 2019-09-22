By Washington Onyango



Kenyan international Alice Owiti scored two last minute goals as Lakers Hockey Club fought from two goals down to hold relegation threatened Kenyatta University 2-2 in an entertaining KHU Women Premier League match at Jomo Kenyatta Sportsground, Kisumu ,yesterday.





Miriam Mwangi had given the visitors the lead three minutes after the start from a well taken short corner before Monica Kitui doubled the scores for the university students as coach Richard Wandera was staring at their first win of the season.



However, Owiti who is fresh from representing Kenya during the Africa Field Hockey 2020 Olympic qualifiers in South Africa pulled a goal back through a short corner at the end of the third quarter.



The Masinde Muliro University student would then save Lakers from what could have been a first home loss by netting her second goal from a well taken short corner.



Speaking after the match, head coach Austin Tuju urged his girls to improve on their game speed after conceding two goals during the first 20 minutes.



“We started very slowly and allowed the opponents some free space which they capitalized on to hurt us. However, we did not give up and fought back despite missing our key defenders. Our focus now shifts to our next match against Strathmore University,” Tuju said.



Lakers went into the match without their star goalkeeper Millicent Adhiambo of Sinyolo Girls and defender Vivian Onyango and the draw saw them remain fourth with 12 points.



Wandera on his side said he is disappointed with the draw and called upon his players to defend well during their next matches.



“We lost our two goal advantage due to short corners which we did not defend well. Throughout the game the ladies played extremely well and we were unlucky not to register our first win. However, our plan still remains the same, not to lose all the remaining matches,” he said.



At the same grounds, Kenyatta University ended Kisumu Youngsters three match winning streak after beating them 2-0 in the Kenya Hockey Union men’s super league match of the day.



The Standard Digital