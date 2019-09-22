ABD SAMAD





Terengganu’s Akhimullah Anuar Esook (second from right) tries to get past Kuala Lumpur players in yesterday’s Razak Cup match in Bukit Jalil. PIC BY SYARAFIQ

JOHOR coach Sarjit Singh is wary of the threat Baljit Singh Sarjab Singh could bring when his side take on Police in today’s Razak Cup Division One match in Bukit Jalil.



Sarjit’s side caused a major upset on Friday when his young team defeated defending champions Perak 3-1.





A win over Police will guarantee them a semi-final spot from Group A with a match in hand against Melaka.



“We need to stop Baljit tomorrow (today).



“I coached him during the 2005 Junior World Cup and also in local tournaments in the past. He is good in scoring from penalty corners,” said Sarjit.



However, Sarjit knows Baljit’s flicking style very well and has plans to stop him.



“We gave away eight penalty corners to Perak but defended well to win the match. However, we can't afford to give away unnecessary corners tomorrow. Baljit will punish us if we do,” said Sarjit.



Baljit almost single-handedly took Police into Division One by scoring nine goals from penalty corners in the Division Two competition last year.



“We want to win this match and qualify for the semi-finals early to avoid any pressure going into our final group match,” he added.



RESULTS — Men’s Division One, Group B: Kuala Lumpur 3 Terengganu 2, Pahang 3 Penang 3.



Women: Penang 0 Johor 4, Police 1 Kuala Lumpur 1.



TODAY — Men's Division One, Group A: Johor v Police (Pitch 2, 6pm), Perak v Melaka (Pitch 1, 8pm).



Division Two: Kedah v Armed Forces (Pitch 1, 4pm), Kelantan v Negri Sembilan (Pitch 2, 4pm), Selangor v Perlis (Ptich 1, 6pm).



Women: Malacca v Selangor (Pitch 1, 8am), Armed Forces v Terengganu (NHS 2, 8am).



* All matches at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



