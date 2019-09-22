

Clifton’s Kitty Chapple breaks out of defence. Credit Peter Smith



Top flight newcomers Loughborough Students picked up their first points of the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division campaign with a strong 5-1 victory over East Grinstead.





Sophie Byrne gave them the lead in the 14th minute from a penalty corner before Chloe Brown hit back in the same fashion for East Grinstead two minutes later.



Lucy Millington retook the lead for Loughborough in the 17th minute from open play and Izzy Petter made it 3-1 four minutes later.



Lizzie Neal added another from a penalty stroke in the 50th and Jen Park topped off the performance in the 64th minute as Loughborough Students held out to claim the points.



Hampstead & Westminster currently top the table after securing a 3-0 win at home to the University of Birmingham.



Lily Owsley, Meg Byas and Hayley Turner all hit the back of the net in the first half to secure the three points for the home side.



Surbiton made it two wins from two as they won 3-0 at home to Beeston.



Giselle Ansley gave Surbiton the lead in the 10th minute before a quick-fire brace from Hannah Martin was enough to secure the victory.



Elsewhere, Clifton Robinsons came from behind to secure a 2-1 victory at home to Holcombe.



Lorna Cruickshank gave Holcombe the lead in the second minute with a goal from open play.



Livvie Hopkisson levelled for the home side in the eighth minute before Phoebe Richards netted the winner in the 10th minute.



Bowdon Hightown and Buckingham played out a 1-1 draw to both secure one point apiece.



Eloise Laity netted for Buckingham in the 17th minute before Beth Alexander levelled the affair in the 65th minute with a goal from a penalty corner.



England Hockey Board Media release