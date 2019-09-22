



Newly-promoted Old Georgians produced an emphatic performance to win 4-3 at reigning champions Hampstead & Westminster in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division on Saturday.





Toby Roche gave Hampstead the lead in the third minute after netting from open play.



But England ace Sam Ward levelled the game for the away side in the 12th minute before Rupert Shipperley added Hampstead & Westminster’s second.



Tom Carson hit back for Georgians in the 19th before Ward gave the away side the lead three minutes later from free play.



Sam French added the home side’s third in the 41st minute but it was in vain as goals from James Tindall and Sam Ward secured a memorable win for Old Georgians.



East Grinstead won 5-3 at home to Brooklands MU.



Goals from Matthew Blood, Chris Griffiths (2), Simon Faulkner and Ben Mackey were enough to secure all three points for the home side.



Aidan Khares, Eddie Way and Richard Slater were the goalscorers for Brooklands.



Surbiton produced a good home display, beating Beeston 4-2.



Tom Sorsby gave the home side the lead in the 15th minute with a goal from open play before Alan Forsyth doubled their advantage in the 38th.



Richard Lawrence hit back from Beeston a minute later before Ben Boon made it 31 from a penalty corner in the 45th minute.



Henry Croft gave the away side hope with six minutes left with a goal from open play, but Zach Wallace sealed the win for Surbiton in the last minute from free play.



And in the day’s late match Holcombe secured a 2-0 win at the University of Exeter, with first half strikes from Nick Bandurak after four and 23 minutes proving enough to take the win and remain unbeaten.



England Hockey Board Media release