



The Canterbury Beavers have secured their sixth National Seniors title with a hard fought 3-1 win over a determined North Harbour side. North Harbour hit the front early before the Beavers managed to tie the game up just before the half.









The Floyd Shield was taken home for the first time by Tasman after they came from behind to finish strongly against the Tauranga/Bop side. In front of a jubilant home crowd the Tasman Women managed to overcome this as they would produce an outstanding and composed performance.







The Auckland Men will contest the battle of the bridge with Tiger Turf North Harbour for the Challenge Shield on Sunday afternoon in Tauranga. The two sides met earlier in the tournament where Auckland came away 2-0 winners.



Tiger Turf North Harbour Women have joined their Men in qualifying for the 2019 NHL Final. They will contest the K Cup final against a confident Mark Cromie Motor Group Northland side.



Day 7 Men’s Results



Bayleys Midlands took on the Southern Dogs in the final match of pool play before the finals begin. Midlands would eventually fall to Southern 2-1; the Midlands loss means they will play Tasmania for 7th and 8tht omorrow while the Southern Dogs will take on John Turkington Forestry Central Mavericks in the 5th and 6th match.



Southern Dogs 2 (Nick Ross 6 min, Kieran O’Connor 53 min)

Bayleys Midlands 1 (Frithjof de Jong 36 min)



Tiger Turf North Harbour have booked their place in the 2019 Challenge shield final with a gutsy come from behind 2-1 win over Canterbury in a match that was a virtual semifinal with the winner progressing to Sundays final.



Tiger Turf North Harbour 2 (Mitch Hayde 37 min, George Muir 45 min)

Canterbury 1 (David Brydon 17 min)



The John Turkington Forestry Central Mavericks have held their nerve to close out Tasmania in a penalty shootout. The loss means that Tasmania will battle Bayleys Midlands where they will try and avoid the wooden spoon at the 2019 Ford NHL. Central will now turn their sights to a rematch with Southern where they will attempt to repeat their 4-2 win from earlier in the tournament.



John Turkington Forestry Central Mavericks 2 (Sam Hiha 4 min, Dylan Thomas 26 min)

Tasmania 2 (Brenton Watson 18 min, Hayden Beltz 50 min)

*Central Won the Shootout 2-1



The Auckland Men have finished off the top 4 pool play with a convincing 4-2 win over the Ricoh Capital Cobras. Heading into the match Auckland knew they were guaranteed a place in Sundays final, the Auckland side was able to play with freedom and try some different combinations throughout the match. Capital will shift their attention to Canterbury whom they will battle for the bronze medal.



Ricoh Capital Cobras 2 (Kurt Lovett 22, 53 min)

Auckland 4 (Hamish McGeorge 7, 46 min, Kim Kingstone 10 min, Shae Iswar 16 min)



Day 7 Women’s Results



The Bayleys Midlands Women have continued their fine form over the second half of the week with another comprehensive victory. The Ricoh Capital Women threw everything they could at the Midlands side but ultimately came up short. Bayleys Midlands will look to continue their fine form against Auckland on Sunday in a repeat of the match from earlier in the tournament where Midlands came away 5-0 winners. The Ricoh Capital Women will now shift their focus to the Southern Women where both sides will be eager to avoid last place at the tournament.



Bayleys Midlands 4 (Shiloh Gloyn 2, 49 min, Agui Mornoi 3 min, Gemma McCaw 60 min)

Ricoh Capital 0



Tiger Turf North Harbour Women have fallen to Canterbury 1-0 in a tight battle on Saturday afternoon. Despite the loss the North Harbour side has still qualified for the final as they had the superior goal differential. Canterbury has fallen agonizingly close to making the final as they missed out by one goal. North Harbour will now take on Mark Cromie Motor Group Northland for the right to be crowned the 2019 K Cup Champions. Canterbury will contest the bronze medal match against the John Turkington Forestry Central Mavericks.



Tiger Turf North Harbour 0

Canterbury 1 (Sophie Cocks 18 min)



The Mark Cromie Motor Group Northland side have held their composure to close out the John Turkington Forestry Central Mysticks 2-1 in a bruising encounter which had big reprocussions on the remainder of the tournament. Northland will take on Tiger Turf North Harbour in the final while Central will fight it out with Canterbury for the bronze.



Mark Cromie Motor Group Northland 2 (Jess Pilmer 3 min, Stacey Michelsen 38 min)

John Turkington Forestry Central Mysticks 1 (Hope Ralph 25 min)



The final match of the afternoon for the NHL has seen the Auckland Women hold off a confident Southern side. Southern came so close to ending their four year winning drought but ran into a 59th minute Deanna Ritchie goal that sealed the win for the Auckland side.



Auckland 3 (Julia King 34 min, Liz Thompson 42 min, Deanna Ritchie 59 min

Southern 2 (Brooke Eddie 26 min, Ellie Duncan 50 min)



Live Steaming Matches for Sunday 22



10:00am Women’s NHL John Turkington Central Mysticks vs Canterbury

12:00pm Men’s NHL Ricoh Capital Cobras vs Canterbury

2:00pm Women’s K Cup Final – Tiger Turf North Harbour vs Mark Cromie Motor Group Northland

4:15pm Men’s Challenge Shield Final – Tiger Turf North Harbour vs Auckland



Hockey New Zealand Media release