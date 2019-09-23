By AYUMBA AYODI





Yvonne Madowo of Amira Sailors (left) vies for the ball with Florence Karanja of USIU-A during their Kenya Hockey Premier League match at City Stadium. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Leah Omwadho notched a double as Amira Sailors stunned United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) 2-1 in a closely contested women's hockey Premier League match at City Park Stadium on Sunday.





That happened a day after Strathmore University's Scorpions crushed Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) 4-0. Lakers and Kenyatta University drew 2-2 at the same venue.



The results, especially USIU-A's defeat and Lakers' draw, favoured league leaders and defending champions Telkom.



USIU-A and Lakers now have slim chances of catching up with Telkom, who are sitting pretty at the top of league with 26 points from eight wins and two draws.



While Strathmore scaled one place to second with 18 points from five wins, three draws and two losses, USIU-A, who now have conceded twice, but have five wins and two draws, dropped one place to third with 17 points. USIU-A’s victory could have piled pressure on Telkom at the top.



Sailors scaled once place to fourth with 14 points from three wins, five draws and two defeats as Lakers dropped one place to fifth with 12 points.



Notably, Lakers - which has six draws and two wins - is the only other side yet to concede defeat this season besides Telkom.



On Sunday, Omwadho latched on a penalty corner shot to put Sailors ahead in the ninth minute but USIU-A stepped up in the second quarter.



Sheila Nazi floated in a cross from the right which Veronica Maua met with a tap to sound the boards for the equaliser in the 19th minute.



Sailors got another penalty corner and the ball was floated before Omwadho controlled it to smack home in the winner in the 55th minute for sweet revenge. USIU-A had beaten Sailors 2-0 in the first leg.



“My girls were really determined and wanted this win after we let USIU-A win easily in the first leg,” said Sailors coach Thomas Mucheni. “We tended to lose the bearing halfway but recovered to score and keep composed for the win.”



USIU-A coach Willis Otieno rued the missed chances that has seen his side’s title hopes go in smoke with the loss. “These are matches that you should put away if you want to win the title but the loss has derailed us big time,” said Otieno. “For sure, we can only battle for second place now.”



On Saturday, defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors opened a four-point lead at the top of the men’s Premier League standings with a comprehensive 5-0 victory against Strathmore University's Gladiators at the same venue.



Francis Kariuki scored a brace while George Mutira, Calvins “Kanu” Omondi and Nixon Amadi added one each to uphold their unbeaten run in the league.



Butali tops the log with 30 points from nine wins and three draws.



Daily Nation