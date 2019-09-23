Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Police put Johor's semis spot on hold

Published on Monday, 23 September 2019 10:00 | Hits: 45
View Comments

By Jugjet Singh

JOHOR failed to confirm their semi-final spot in Malaysia's Razak Cup after they were held 2-2 by Police in yesterday’s Division One Group A match at Bukit Jalil.



Sarjit Singh’s side must now beat Melaka in their final group game tomorrow to reach the last four.

Police took the lead through Rahimi Iskandar (16th minute) but Johor fought back and netted through Shafiq Hassan (17th) and Muhajir Abdul Rauf (43rd).

However, Baljit Singh Sarjab (53rd) earned a point for Police by converting a penalty stroke.

“The penalty stroke should not have been awarded but since there is no video referral, we can’t do anything about it.

“Looking forward, we must beat Melaka at all cost to qualify for the last four,” said Sarjit yesterday.

RESULTS

Men: Division One — Group A: Johor 2 Police 2, Perak 0 Malacca 0;

Division Two: Kedah 1 Armed Forces 3, Kelantan 0 Negri Sembilan 3, Selangor 5 Perlis 1;

WOMEN: Malacca 1 Selangor 2, Armed
Forces 1 Terengganu 1.

FIXTURES

TODAY

Men: Division One — Group A: Police v Perak (Pitch One, 8pm); Group B: Penang v Terengganu (Pitch 2, 6pm), Pahang v Kuala Lumpur (Pitch 2, 8pm);

Division Two: Perlis v Negri Sembilan (Pitch 1, 4pm), Kelantan v Armed Forces (Pitch 2, 4pm), Selangor v Kedah (Pitch 1, 6pm).

Women: Terengganu v Selangor (Pitch 1, 8am), Armed Forces v Malacca (Pitch 2, 8am).

* all matches at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

New Straits Times

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.