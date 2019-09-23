By Jugjet Singh



JOHOR failed to confirm their semi-final spot in Malaysia's Razak Cup after they were held 2-2 by Police in yesterday’s Division One Group A match at Bukit Jalil.





Sarjit Singh’s side must now beat Melaka in their final group game tomorrow to reach the last four.



Police took the lead through Rahimi Iskandar (16th minute) but Johor fought back and netted through Shafiq Hassan (17th) and Muhajir Abdul Rauf (43rd).



However, Baljit Singh Sarjab (53rd) earned a point for Police by converting a penalty stroke.



“The penalty stroke should not have been awarded but since there is no video referral, we can’t do anything about it.



“Looking forward, we must beat Melaka at all cost to qualify for the last four,” said Sarjit yesterday.



RESULTS



Men: Division One — Group A: Johor 2 Police 2, Perak 0 Malacca 0;



Division Two: Kedah 1 Armed Forces 3, Kelantan 0 Negri Sembilan 3, Selangor 5 Perlis 1;



WOMEN: Malacca 1 Selangor 2, Armed

Forces 1 Terengganu 1.



FIXTURES



TODAY



Men: Division One — Group A: Police v Perak (Pitch One, 8pm); Group B: Penang v Terengganu (Pitch 2, 6pm), Pahang v Kuala Lumpur (Pitch 2, 8pm);



Division Two: Perlis v Negri Sembilan (Pitch 1, 4pm), Kelantan v Armed Forces (Pitch 2, 4pm), Selangor v Kedah (Pitch 1, 6pm).



Women: Terengganu v Selangor (Pitch 1, 8am), Armed Forces v Malacca (Pitch 2, 8am).



* all matches at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



New Straits Times