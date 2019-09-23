Nic Kerber







The new Hockey One League has secured a major partnership with iconic Australian brand Kellogg’s Sultana Bran, signing on as the league’s inaugural naming rights partner.





The new league will be known as the Sultana Bran Hockey One League for at least the first two editions of the competition as part of the partnership with Kellogg.



As part of the deal, the Sultana Bran logo will also feature on the front of all 14 Hockey One teams (seven men’s, seven women’s) uniforms, in addition to an array of other benefits.



Sultana Bran Hockey One General Manager, Tony Dodemaide says landing a company of the calibre and profile of Kellogg’s as a major sponsor would provide the league with a huge boost and significant enhancement in recognition and prominence.



“We are absolutely thrilled to have Kellogg’s Sultana Bran as the naming rights partner for Hockey One,” said Dodemaide.



“Securing a naming rights partner with a company of the stature of Kellogg is a magnificent fillip for the new Hockey One League and seriously increases the potential of the competition making a significant mark in the crowded Australian sporting landscape.”



“Kellogg’s has been a part of Australian households and family life for almost a hundred years. The company has a long history of supporting sports with the likes of Nutri-Grain support for the Iron Man & Iron Woman Series and Special K with AFLW and now another one of their flagship brands with Sultana Bran and Hockey One.”



“We are thrilled that Kellogg’s has recognised the synergies and alignments of their values to those of Hockey One.”



“We look forward to working with them throughout the Sultana Bran Hockey One League when it begins with the opening matches on Sunday 29 September.”



Tamara Howe, Marketing and Corporate Affairs Director, Kellogg’s Australia, says:



“We’re very proud to be the inaugural naming rights partner to the Sultana Bran Hockey One League, and extend our partnership with Hockey Australia to the National senior and junior, Men’s and Women’s leagues.



“Sultana Bran has been a family favourite in Australia for decades, and the values of Hockey as a sport and sporting organisation are well aligned to our values as both a brand and organisation. We’re a company that truly values diversity, inclusion and equality. The Hockey One League will be played equally by both men and women, equally billed on game day, and, importantly, players will be equally paid - values we truly believe align to ours.”



Notably, the partnership with Kellogg’s and Sultana Bran will also roll over to Hockey Australia’s two highly ranked women’s and men’s national teams – the Hockeyroos and the Kookaburras, as well as encompassing the wider hockey community.



Sultana Bran will be a supporting partner and official breakfast cereal of the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos, with the brand logo to have presence on the playing shirts of both and the national junior teams – the Burras and the Jillaroos.



“We are delighted to have Kellogg’s and Sultana Bran affiliated with our high-performance national program and as part of Australian hockey’s corporate family,” said Hockey Australia CEO, Matt Favier.



“To have Sultana Bran across Hockey One and our national teams is great for hockey but it also highlights the potential Kellogg’s sees in the sport.”



“A lot of work was done to make this partnership happen and we also want to acknowledge YouGov Sport for their contribution in providing data and insights which played an important role.



The new partnership will be officially launched at a Sultana Bran Hockey One ‘Captains Call’ media event in Sydney’s Martin Place at 10am AEST on Wednesday 25 September 2019.



For more information about Kellogg's and Sultana Bran please contact Georgy Searles at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Hockey Australia media release