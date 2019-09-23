

Former Black Sticks hockey star Gemma McCaw rediscovered her goalscoring groove, topping the charts at the National Hockey League in Tauranga.





McCaw scored eight goals in her comeback tournament as her Midlands team finished fifth in the women's competition.



North Harbour won both titles for the first time on Sunday, beating Northland 2-0 in the women's decider and Auckland 2-1 in the men's final.





McCaw made her return to top level provincial hockey in August after giving birth to her first child, daughter Charlotte, with husband Richie in December.



McCaw earlier spoke of being "ridiculed from the sideline" during a match in the preliminary rounds.



The 246-cap Black Stick last played at the nationals in October 2017 and hasn't worn the black kit since the Rio Olympics in 2016.



Asked in August whether the door was open for a return to international hockey at next year's Olympics, McCaw told One News: "You can never say never, but at the moment I'm just focusing on Midlands and NHL."



McCaw posted on Instagram on Sunday: "I've loved playing this week and I'm happy to come away with top goal scorer which wouldn't have been possible without my amazing team.



"It sure has been a busy week juggling mum life and playing again but I'm so very grateful for all the help I've had both on and off the field."



In the women's final, North Harbour defended their title thanks to tournament MVP Steph Dickins who seized control for her side with drag flick goals in the fourth and 10th minutes.



Northland couldn't peg Harbour back despite the best efforts of Black Sticks trio Stacey Michelsen, Brooke Neal and Ella Gunson.



Canterbury beat Central 2-1 in the playoff for third, with former Black Sticks captain Kayla Whitelock scoring the Mysticks solitary goal.





In the men's decider Harbour started strongly via Robbie Capizzi and tournament MVP James Coughlin to give them a 2-0 halftime lead over Auckland who were the form team leading in.



Auckland replied in the 42nd minute when Shae Iswars converted a one on one with the North Harbour goalkeeper but they couldn't produce the equaliser.



In the playoff for third Canterbury beat Central 4-2, leaving Sam Lane (Canterbury) and Joel Rintala (Central) as equal top goalscorers.



The NHL was the last in its current format after Hockey NZ confirmed an overhaul for 2020 whereby eight regional teams will be scrapped in favour of a return to an association-based tournament.



The NHL will be replaced by the National Hockey Championship comprising teams from the 32 associations.



AT A GLANCE



National Hockey League finals day in Tauranga:



Women:



Final: North Harbour 2 (Steph Dickins 2) Northland 0



For third: Canterbury 2 (Lydia Shirley, Brittany Wang) Central 1 (Kayla Whitelock)



Final standings: North Harbour 1, Northland 2, Canterbury 3, Central 4, Midlands 5, Auckland 6, Capital 7, Southern 8.



Men:



Final: North Harbour 2 (Robbie Capizzi, James Coughlan) Auckland 1 (Shae Iswar)



For third: Canterbury 4 (Llewellyn Heale, Moss Jackson, Sam Lane, Brad Shaw) Capital 2 (Joel Rintala, Jacob Smith)



Final standings: North Harbour 1, Auckland 2, Canterbury 3, Capital 4, Southern 5, Central 6, Tasmania 7, Midlands 8.



