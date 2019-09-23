



Tiger Turf North Harbour have for the first time in the regions history taken out both the Men’s and Women’s Ford NHL titles with impressive performances across both finals.





In the first final of the day, the Tiger Turf North Harbour Women looked astute from the start and were playing to a well thought out game plan that was nullifying the Northland teams strengths. Tournament MVP Steph Dickins got her side off to the best possible start when in the 4th and 10th minute of the match she found the back of the goal through two well placed drag flicks. From that point forward the Mark Cromie Motor Group Northland side was playing catch up, despite the best efforts of their Vantage Black Sticks Northland trio of Stacey Michelsen, Brooke Neal and Ella Gunson they were unable to break through the North Harbour defence. The win for North Harbour was their second in a row after they defeated Central in 2018 for the Ford NHL title.







Canterbury went on to take the bronze medal in the competition when just before the half time break Lydia Shirley’s penalty corner sweep found its way past the Central defence. Brittany Wang then sealed the result in the 54th minute when she eliminated two Central defenders in the circle before rocketing the ball into the goal. Central went on to score a late goal in the match but it was too little too late as Canterbury took the win.







Gemma McCaw from Bayleys Midlands took out the 2019 Ford NHL Women’s top goal scorer award with 8 goals throughout the tournament. McCaw’s hometown Midlands side took out 5th place in the tournament.



On the men’s side, Auckland entered the final as the form team in the competition and were playing with aggression and put Tiger Turf North Harbour under the pump early on. Despite the way the match was going, it was Tiger Turf North Harbour who would get on the scoreboard first when a small overhead into the Auckland defensive circle would find an open Robbie Capizzi who chipped the ball into the goal on the near post. Tournament MVP James Coughlan would then put his side in a commanding position just before the half with a rocket reverse shot into the Auckland goal.



Auckland would come out firing in the second half and were eventually rewarded in the 42nd minute with a goal of their own when Shae Iswars great elimination receive in the circle set up a one on one with the North Harbour goalkeeper. Auckland continued to push hard but ultimately couldn’t find the equalising goal as North Harbour went on to take out the 2019 Ford NHL title.



In the bronze medal match the competitions two leading goal scorers battled it out for the top goal scoring title. Canterbury came out firing as they built a commanding 4-0 lead with 8 minutes to go in the match. Capital then got two late consolation goals; however it was not enough to stop a clinical Canterbury side from taking the 2019 bronze medal match. Sam Lane and Joel Rintala both scored in the match which meant that they ultimately shared the 2019 Top Goal Scorer Trophy.



Day 8 Men’s Results



Bayleys Midlands 2 (Maks Wyndham-Smith 3, 32 min)

Tasmania 3 (Brenton Watson 15 min, Benjamin Read 33 min, Alexander Hogan-Jones 56 min)



John Turkington Forestry Central Mavericks 3 (Andrew Scanlon 2 min, Sam Hiha 5 min, Koji Yamasaki 50 min)

Southern 3 (Jordan Ward 20 min, Nathan Gilbert 49 min, Kieran O’Connor 54 min)



*Southern won shootout 3-2



Canterbury 4 (Llewellyn Heale 14 min, Moss Jackson 21 min, Sam Lane 43 min, Brad Shaw 53 min)

Ricoh Capital Cobras 2 (Joel Rintala 54 min, Jacob Smith 58 min)



Tiger Turf North Harbour 2 (Robbie Capizzi 17 min, James Coughlan 29 min)

Auckland 1 (Shae Iswar 42 min)



Final Standings – Men



Tiger Turf North Harbour

Auckland

Canterbury

Ricoh Capital Cobras

Southern

John Turkington Forestry Central Mavericks

Tasmania

Bayleys Midlands



Day 8 Women’s Results



Capital 3 (Megan Hull 4 min, Felicity Reidy 11, 23 min)

Southern 1 (Lucy Turner 21 min)



Bayleys Midlands 3 (Agui Mornoi 6 min, Natasha Brill 43, 57 min)

Auckland 2 (Deanna Rictchie 19 min, Rose Tynan 26 min)



John Turkington Forestry Central Mysticks 1 (Kayla Whitelock 60 min)

Canterbury 2 (Lydia Shirley 30 min, Brittany Wang 54 min)



Tiger Turf North Harbour 2 (Steph Dickins 4, 10 min)

Mark Cromie Motor Group Northland 0



Final Standings – Women



Tiger Turf North Harbour

Mark Cromie Motor Group Northland

Canterbury

John Turkington Forestry Central Mysticks

Bayleys Midlands

Auckland

Ricoh Capital

Southern



Hockey New Zealand Media release