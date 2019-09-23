Nicole Chia





The victorious Singapore team, celebrating after winning the AirAsia Women's Junior Asian Hockey Federation Cup.PHOTO: SW SINGAPORE



SINGAPORE - Almost three decades after Singapore's women's hockey team last featured at the 1994 Asian Games in Hiroshima, the Singapore Hockey Federation (SHF) has now set its sights on qualifying its under-21 side for the 2022 Asiad in Hangzhou, China.





The signs are promising, as this under-21 team clinched a historic title at the Women's Junior AHF (Asian Hockey Federation) Cup last week after claiming four wins and a draw during the week-long tournament.



SHF president Mathavan Devadas said: "We're looking to have a bigger pool of young athletes who will be able to move into the national team ... the end goal in the near term is to get to the 2022 Asian Games and the bulk of the players will come from this team."



The Singapore team, whose average age is 18, also earned one of two spots in next year's Women's Junior Asia Cup, which is a qualifier for the Hockey Junior World Cup in 2021.



Asian powerhouses China, Japan, Korea, India, Malaysia and Thailand did not compete in Singapore as they had already secured their places at the Women's Junior Asia Cup based on their results from the last edition in 2015.



Mathavan believes the victory is a result of the SHF's Under-14 programme, which was reinstated in 2015 after the SEA Games which was held here.K



There are currently 30 girls and 30 boys in the Under-14 programme. Of the 18 girls who were part of the Women's Junior AHF Cup squad, five are in the senior team.



Mathavan said: "These girls have been playing outside Singapore with opponents of a higher level and a different style of hockey, and they've got used to this kind of competitive hockey."



He also noted that the players across all age groups - Under-14, development squad (between ages 16-21) and senior team have become battle-hardened. This is a result of the younger and senior players training together frequently, and the women's team competing in tournaments such as the June FIH (International Hockey Federation) Hockey Series Finals.



Teams have to be ranked sixth among the Asian Games countries in order to qualify for the Asiad, according to the Singapore National Olympic Council's (SNOC) qualifying benchmark for team sports.



The women's team competed at the Asiad in 1994 while the men featured at the 2014 Games in Incheon, South Korea.



With their world No. 39 ranking, the Singapore women are now the eighth-ranked Asian team. The top six teams in Asia are India (ninth), China (10th), Korea (11th), Japan (14th), Malaysia (20th) and Thailand (29th).



Mathavan is confident the women can leapfrog Thailand and Indonesia (36th), adding that the SHF need to "map out what their commitments are for the next three years and plan the programme".



He said: "A lot will depend on what their plans are because some are entering university and some are going to start working, so the high performance team has to work individually with them to find out what their work and education plans are between now and 2022."



