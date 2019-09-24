Jason Clampitt





Christine Brady



JMU field hockey defeated No. 22 Old Dominion 3-1 on Sunday at home to end its two-game losing streak. Redshirt senior forward/midfielder Miranda Rigg scored the game-winning goal late in the second half to give JMU the win.





“We just talked about playing team hockey again, using a lot of 2 v. 1s,” Rigg said. “[We] just took the ball on the move and tried to create some space and to get a shot off in the circle.”



The Dukes opened the game with an early scoring opportunity but were unable to capitalize as sophomore forward Ongeziwe Mali’s shot went wide. Later in the half, JMU failed to score on two separate penalty corners.



Old Dominion was held without a shot until the 14th minute and only had one shot in the first half. In the final minutes of the opening frame, the Monarchs threatened to score with three-straight corners but failed to find the equalizer.



“I saw a belief in them, and the start to greatness is the belief in themselves,” JMU head coach Christy Morgan said. “The defensive corner, they were a force — they definitely had a confidence about them that you could see it, you could see the way they stood back there … It was full engagement.”



After JMU’s defense shut down Old Dominion’s corners, redshirt sophomore forward Marina Rupinski scored the first goal of the game in the final minute of the first half. Despite the Monarchs having a 5-4 advantage in corners in the half, the Dukes took a one-goal lead.



In the second half, Old Dominion tied the game in the 39th minute when senior midfielder Jess Miller scored on a deflection off a corner. JMU responded in the 45th minute with Rigg scoring to make it 2-1 The Dukes put the game away in the 54th minute when freshman midfielder Emily Harrison scored the first goal of her collegiate career.



“We were super excited,” Rigg said. “But, there was two minutes left in the game, and we wanted to play go solid defense not let another goal in and secure the win.”



Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Kylie LeBlanc started in goal for JMU and earned the victory. She allowed one goal and saved five shots. Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Cam MacGillivray suffered the loss for Old Dominion. She allowed three goals and saved three shots.



With the victory, JMU snaps its losing streak and improves to 3-4 on the season. It looks to keep the momentum going when it travels to Charlottesville, Virginia, to take on in-state rival U.Va on Tuesday at 6 p.m.



“It helps tremendously,” Morgan said. “The psyche is so fragile, so when you can have a belief and you can prove it, you can execute it then that belief becomes stronger. We have to go into these next games believing everything is possible and doing the work to create that possibility.”



The Breeze