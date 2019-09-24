Rod Gilmour





Loughborough and Hampstead were both promoted last season Credit: Simon Parker



Loughborough Students last graced the women's Premier Division 19 years ago. But such is the regular turnover of staff and players for university sides that it wasn't immediately known on Saturday whether a convincing 5-1 victory over East Grinstead was their biggest in the women's top flight. For the record, in only their second season in the Investec Premier Division, they have started out in exactly the same fashion as their first stint in 2000-01. where they also lost their opener 3-2 before a 5-1 victory.





It was followed back then by two victories in three games before a 13-game winless streak. Only this time they hope to avoid relegation straight back to the Conference. Against East Grinstead, Brett Holland's side produced a performance suggesting they have the squad to cope with the demands of playing midweek BUCS league and weekend Premier Division hockey.



A Lucy Millington double helped the Students to their first points as overall fitness, a classy performance from Lizzie Neal and the elimination skills of Izzy Petter - both are in the GB programme - proved a major factor in West Sussex. Neal and Petter, who scored a delightful third with a full-pelt hit at the top of the circle, will be key players for Holland this season after losing Welsh international Hannah Cozens, to East Grinstead, and captain Charlotte Daly moving to Holcombe this season.



"We've worked hard in the first couple of games to develop leaders," said Holland. "We got it in the second half and our last goal where we ended up getting a stroke, we kept the ball, made them come out to us and we were able to capitalise on the space. You can teach the skills pretty comfortably but it's the savviness which is difficult."



After a 7-0 defeat to Loughborough in pre-season, East Grinstead have yet to find their rhythm following two opening defeats.



Numbers game



6 - Six of Loughborough's squad weren't born when the team were last promoted at the end of the 1999/2000 season. "That history and heritage is strong but it was quite a while ago, so it's exciting and a nice place to be," said Holland.

16 - The last time Buckingham produced a scoring draw came 16 matches ago, the run ending when Bowdon Hightown's 16-year-old Beth Alexander netted a late penalty corner to earn a 1-1 draw.



Newcomers on a roll



It's no coincidence that two of England Hockey's emerging sides, Hampstead & Westminster women and Old Georgians men, are currently flying high at the top of their respective divisions. Both promoted teams strengthened over the summer and the additions of Lily Owsley, Grace Balson and Joie Leigh have given impetus to Hampstead & Westminster in their Premier Division debut. Playing their first home game at Paddington Rec, eased to a 3-0 victory over University of Birmingham.



"We looked dangerous going forward and there were some nice signs of link up and combination play between our lines," said co-coach Kate Richardson-Walsh. "Sarah [Kelleher] and I have been impressed with how quickly the new players have gelled on and off the pitch which is a credit to the squad and their values. We’re pleased with the start and know there is a lot more to come from this side in the coming months and years."



Pop-up pitch for Irish bid



'Big Stadium Hockey' will be witnessed for the second time this year after the decision to use a portable pitch at a rugby arena for Ireland women's bid to qualify for the Olympics for the first time.



Following England Hockey's project at Twickenham Stoop, Hockey Ireland will roll out the pitch at Energia Park, Donnybrook, home of Ireland women's 6 Nations rugby. The 3G turf will mean a three-day turnaround, a shorter time frame than the naturally grass at The Stoop.



Ireland hope to sell 6,000 tickets for the women's back-to-back matches against Canada in November to make it financially viable.





Ireland's women are looking to qualify for the Olympics for the first time



Investec Women's Premier Division results



East Grinstead 1 Loughborough Students 5

Surbiton 3 Beeston 0

Hampstead & Westminster 3 University of Birmingham 0

Bowdon 1 Buckingham 1

Clifton Robinsons 2 Holcombe 1



What's on this weekend - September 28

Buckingham v University of Birmingham, 12pm

Surbiton v East Grinstead, 12pm

Hampstead & Westminster v Clifton Robinsons, 1.30pm

Beeston v Holcombe, 2pm

Loughborough Students v Bowdon, 2pm



