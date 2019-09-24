PETALING JAYA: Johor’s young armada are making their presence felt in the Razak Cup.





They shocked defending champions Perak 3-1 in the opening day and nearly pulled off another big win against Police on Sunday before they settled with a 2-2 draw in the Division One battle at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



The Police took the lead through Mohd Rahimi Iskandar in the 16th minute, but Johor fought back through Mohd Shafiq Hassan (17th) and Muhajir Abdu Rauf (43rd) before Baljit Singh levelled the score in the 53rd minute.



Johor led by Sarjit Singh are the top team in Group A with four points, and need just another point against Melaka today to secure a spot in the semi-finals.



“Without national players, we are fielding many youngsters, and I believe it’s an excellent opportunity for them to showcase their talents,” said Sarjit.



The team comprises Under-21 boys except for Mohd Amirul Firdaus Samsudin (23) and captain Mohd Nor Aqmal Abdul Gaffar (25).



Last year, Johor finished fifth in the Razak Cup.



