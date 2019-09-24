By Jugjet Singh



NEGRI Sembilan paid the price for sloppy defending when they were hammered 6-1 by Perlis in a Razak Cup Division Two match in Bukit Jalil yesterday.





The defeat caught Negri team manager S. Chandran by surprise as his team were convincing when they defeated Kedah (5-0) and Kelantan (3-0) in their opening matches.



When asked if former Junior World Cup player G. Kevin Kartik, 27, was overweight and too slow in defence which led to yesterday’s defeat, Chandran reluctantly agreed.



“I am also shocked with the margin of defeat, but Perlis do have some good strikers,” said Chandran at first but when pushed on the Kevin issue, he agreed.



“Yes, I agree Kevin was slow to respond in many situations.”



For the record, Kevin is only the second Malaysian to play in two Junior World Cup editions (2009 and 2013).



(M. Devendran, also a defender, was the first to feature in two Junior World Cup editions in 1985 and 1989).



Kevin was fit as a fiddle in his heyday.



However, Kevin is now overweight and too slow. His weight issues could dent Negri’s hope of winning the second-tier tournament.



Meanwhile, Malaysia edged South Korea 2-1 in an international friendly at the Jincheon National Training Centre yesterday.



Razie Rahim scored a brace through penalty corner attempts in the 34th and 37th minutes while Jang Jong Hyun replied for Korea in the 44th minute.



Results



Men’s Division One — Group A: Police x Perak x;



Group B: Penang x Terengganu x, Pahang x Kuala Lumpur x.



Division Two: Perlis 6 Negri Sembilan 1, Kelantan 1 Armed Forces 4, Selangor x Kedah x.



Women’s Group B: Terengganu 1 Selangor 2, Armed Forces 2 Malacca 1.



Fixtures



Today



Men's Division One Group A: Johor v Malacca (Pitch 2, 8pm).



Group B: Terengganu v Pahang (Pitch 1, 6pm), Penang v Kuala Lumpur (Pitch 1, 8pm).



Division Two: Perlis v Kedah (Pitch 2, 4pm), Negri Sembilan v Armed Forces (Ptich 1, 4pm), Selangor v Kelantan (Pitch 2, 6pm).



Women’s Group A: Police v Penang (Pitch 2, 7.30am), Kuala Lumpur v Johor (Pitch 1, 7.30am).



Group B: Terengganu v Malacca (Pitch 2, 9.30am), Selangor v Armed Forces (Pitch 1, 9,30am).



* all matches at the National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil.



New Straits Times