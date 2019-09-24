ISLAMABAD: In order to prepare players for the 2020 Olympics qualifiers, Oman’s hockey team would be touring Pakistan in late September for a four-match series against the probables of the national training camp currently in progress at Lahore’s National Hockey Stadium, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Asif Bajwa said on Sunday.





“I am in touch with Oman’s head coach and former Pakistan captain Tahir Zaman to confirm the dates of the team’s tour to Pakistan. Oman’s team will tour Pakistan on Sept 29 or 30,” Bajwa told APP, adding the plan was to play a four-match series in Lahore.



Speaking about the national team’s chances in the Olympic qualifier against the Netherlands, Bajwa said it was a challenging task as Pakistan — currently ranked 17 — would be up against world No.3 Netherlands. “However, nothing is impossible as the PHF is doing its best efforts to train players for the qualifier,” Bajwa claimed and added that the final Pakistan squad for the qualifiers would be announced on Oct 10.



Meanwhile, the PHF secretary said the federation would be sending the national junior team to Malaysia for a series in October.

“Our Malaysia counterpart had requested us to play a hockey series in early October,” he said.



He said due to the hectic schedule of the national players, the PHF had asked the Malaysian Hockey Federation (MHF) to reschedule the series later in the month.



“We have to apply for the no-objection certificate and other matters related to the tour,” he said. “They have not yet received any reply from MHF but hopefully the series would be finalised in the coming days.”



Dawn