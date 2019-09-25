By Jugjet Singh





Faizal Saari scored twice through penalty corners. -- NSTP Archive



WHERE have all the strikers gone?





That must be the question bothering national coach Roelant Oltmans as well as his South Korean counterpart after their second friendly ended 2-2 at the Jincheon National Training Centre yesterday.



The first friendly saw Malaysia win 2-1, but all the goals so far have been converted via penalty corners.



Malaysia's Razie Rahim netted twice in the first friendly, but it was Faizal Saari’s turn to shine with goals in the 11th and 13th minutes yesterday.



Penalty corner specialist Jang Jong Hyun has scored all the goals so far for Korea. Yesterday, he netted in the 25th and 56th minutes.



“The only difference between both teams was the penalty corner conversion rate. Malaysia received four and scored two, while Korea won three and scored one,” said Oltmans after the first friendly.



Both teams are preparing for the final Olympic Qualifier in November. Malaysia will play Britain, while Korea are up against New Zealand.



Only the winners will qualify for the Olympics.



New Straits Times