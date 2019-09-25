Tim O'Connell





Despite limited game preparation and seven new squad members, Tasman went through the tournament unbeaten.



The Tasman Tigers women's hockey side has made history at the Ford National Association hockey tournament in Tauranga, riding an unbeaten streak on its way to winning a maiden title.





For the first time,Tasman's name will be engraved on the 106-year-old Floyd Shield after a come from behind finish against Tauranga/BOP to record a 4-2 victory in the final.



While Marlborough had previously won the shield, the individual Nelson, Buller and West Coast districts were never able to achieve a win prior to combining as Tasman eight years ago.



The historical significance was not lost on Tigers coach Paul Jones, who put the win down to "an unbelievable team spirit and culture", trust and the work done off the turf that all came together.



"They've made history and no one can ever take that away - they've got their name on it for the rest of their lives - when they're 60 they can look at it and say 'that was me'."



Despite limited preparation as a full squad and seven new players in the mix, Tasman made a strong start to the tournament with a 5-3 win over Tasmania, courtesy of goals to Tanya Hawley, Jessica Davidson (2), Pip Lunn and Hannah Mowat.



Jones said while other teams had begun trials two months ago with high-performance and ex-Black Sticks in their squads, Tasman had only played its first game together on that first day of tournament.



"Because of where we come from, we cannot always get together - so we'll come together to train for one weekend but not all of the team can make it."



"I send away a training programme to the girls in Westport, Greymouth and Blenheim - they turn up and I trust they've done the work."



A place in the top four was secured with subsequent pool wins over Otago, Counties-Manukau and a win on penalties over Tauranga/BOP.



In their semifinal, Tasman got revenge on North Harbour for last year's final loss by beating them 4-1 to set up a showdown with the home side.



In the final, Tasman's proactive game plan initially failed to deliver, finding themselves 2-0 down at half time.



"We try and play very attacking, aggressive hockey - I call it high-risk, high reward hockey - the risk was that we went two goals down because we left ourselves vulnerable at the back."



"In rugby, when you're 20-nil down at halftime it takes a lot to come back ... the funny thing about it was I said the girls the night before 'let's look at different scenarios here - what if we're two goals down after 15 mins' and guess what? We were two goals down after 20 minutes."





Two goals in the third quarter brought the score back to 2-all before a brace of goals in the final ten minutes secured the maiden title for Tasman.



The Shield is now back in the top of the south and will spend some time at each area in the coming months, while each area was given a gold medal to hang in their clubrooms.



"Without even talking about winning - we all wanted to give something back to our areas - hopefully the next girl coming through can look up at it and say 'I want one of those'."



The Tasman Boars mens team came ninth, despite only losing one match at the tournament - a 2-1 defeat to South Canterbury.



The team finished well with wins over Counties Manukau, Taranaki, Southland and the NZ Defence Force.



In the Newmans Cup mens final, the Canterbury Beavers secured their sixth National Seniors title with a 3-1 win North Harbour.



Stuff