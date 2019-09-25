



ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Hockey Federation President Brig (R) Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar Tuesday appointed former Olympian great Muhammad Shahnaz Sheikh as official spokesperson of Pakistan Hockey Federation with immediate effect.





Shahnaz Sheikh, who had played between 1969 and 1978, was capped 68 times and scored 45 goals for the Pakistan hockey team. He won silver medal in 1972 and bronze in 1976 Olympics.



Shahnaz won the 1971 World Cup and was runners-up in 1975 and again won the World Cup in 1978. He was one of the most skilled hockey players Pakistan ever produced. In the early 1970s, he was the most acrobatic Pakistani forward.



Shahnaz also had a ‘good hockey head’ over his shoulders. One lasting impression of him was his rather brief stint as coach of the Pakistan junior team, which won the Junior Asia Cup.



In recognition of his outstanding services for hockey he was awarded “Pride of Performance Award” in 1990 from the President of Pakistan.



The Nation