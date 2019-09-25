

Kwan Browne & Paul Revington



Great Britain Hockey are delighted to announce Kwan Browne and Paul Revington as our new men’s and women’s assistant coaches respectively.





With a huge 12 months coming up for the senior Great Britain teams – with the Olympic Qualifiers, the second season of the FIH Pro League and Tokyo 2020 all on the horizon – we are privileged to have been able to make these two appointments.



Browne will join Russell Garcia in assisting the men’s team alongside head coach Danny Kerry, while Revington will work with David Ralph and head coach Mark Hager in the women’s set up.



They bring a wealth of international experience to the role, with Browne having recently retired from playing for Trinidad and Tobago after making in excess of 300 appearances for the country. Meanwhile, Revington has been head coach of the Ireland, Malaysia and South Africa senior teams.



Both have also been involved with the GB Elite Development Programmes (EDP) since their inception, with Browne working closely with Jon Bleby and overseeing a hugely successful period for the men’s programme that saw them win the 2018 Sultan of Johor Cup.



He was also was the assistant coach for England’s U21 men as they won an impressive European silver back in July while, in the absence of Danny Kerry, he supported Russell in delivering GB’s impressive 5-1 win away over reigning Olympic champions Argentina in this year’s FIH Pro League.



Revington has been in charge of the women’s GB EDP since 2017 and played a significant role in helping several players ascend to and excel in the senior team. This includes Tess Howard, Lizzie Neal, Izzy Petter and Esme Burge.



He has also offered assistance to the senior teams on top of that, most notably with England at the 2018 Vitality Women’s Hockey World Cup.



Speaking about their appointments, GB Hockey Performance Director Ed Barney said: "As we look to maximise the senior women's and men's programmes over the coming months, we are delighted to be drawing some additional coaching resource into the programme.



“Kwan and Revs will bring some world-class experience, points of difference and truly a brilliant set of technical and inter-personal skills. The coaching teams leading into 2020 look exciting and I'm sure both programmes will reap huge rewards over the coming months.



"We are hugely appreciative of the support that St Lawrence School and Hampstead and Westminster Hockey Club have offered in supporting Kwan's involvement in the programme."



