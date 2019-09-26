

Old hand: Melaka’s B. Namasivayam has won the Razak Cup twice in 2005 and 2015.



KUALA LUMPUR: Melaka captain B. Namasivayam is no stranger to the Razak Cup.





Having made his debut with his home state at the tender age of 17 in 2003, the former international has lifted the Cup twice in 2005 and 2015.



Playing in his 17th semi-final this year, the 32-year-old forward wants to lead his young charges to a fourth final appearance.



“We don’t have any national players and I’m the only one who is over 30. The rest are made up of young local boys,” said the player who is fondly known as “Nama”.



“So it’s an achievement to have made it this far. As the captain, I want them to go out there and give their best as I don’t expect miracles from them.



“As the oldest, it’s a huge responsibility to motivate these boys. Some of them are not confident enough to show what they are capable of but that’s OK. It’s a learning curve for them.



“I just want them to know that I’m behind them. We’re a team and we stick together.”



Melaka will be up against Kuala Lumpur, who have won the title 16 times, at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil tomorrow.



Kuala Lumpur are the favourites as they boast some national players in Norhizzat Sumantri, Mohd Ramadan Rosli and Mohd Amirol Aideed.



“They are beefed up by national players who were dropped for the South Korean playing tour, so they are pretty strong,” said Namasivayam.



There are some quarters who said that the competition has lost its shine without the national players.



But Namasivayam begs to differ, saying that it gives the young players the opportunity to prove their worth.



“This year’s Razak Cup gives the youngsters a chance to impress and also catch the attention of national selectors.”



Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur’s Amirol said they are ready and confident of making the final.



“Our preparation has been good and thankfully, we don’t have any injuries.



“We’re raring to go and we need everyone to be in sync for the match,” said the 24-year-old vice-captain.



The other match-up will be between Johor and Terengganu.



Perak, the reigning champions, bowed out in the group stage.



The Star of Malaysia