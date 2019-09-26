



After beating Holcombe last weekend, Clifton Robinsons head to early leaders Hampstead & Westminster on Saturday in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division.





Despite going behind after just two minutes Clifton Robinsons battled back to win 2-1 over last season’s beaten finalists, and will want to continue their good form this weekend.



“We were pleased at our reaction after going 1-0 down so early. It was a strong defensive performance but we carried an attacking threat too,” said Clifton Robinsons head coach Juliet Rayden.



“But it was only one game, and now we need to repeat what we did well and continue to improve on what we didn't.”



“We will have our strongest squad to date travelling to Hampstead, but we won’t quite be at full strength. We will ensure we have a good defensive structure and look to exploit areas that will cause them problems.”



Elsewhere, reigning champions Surbiton will be looking to maintain their 100% record as they host East Grinstead, while fellow unbeaten side Buckingham have a home match against the University of Birmingham.



Holcombe will be aiming to bounce back from the defeat to Clifton Robinsons as they head to Beeston on Saturday, while top-flight newcomers Loughborough Students will want to build on last weekend’s big 5-1 win at East Grinstead and are at home against Bowdon Hightown.



The new-look Investec Women’s Hockey League sees the first matches take place in the Investec Division One North and South this Saturday, while the Investec Conferences include several teams who are taking their first steps in the expanded National League structure.



FIXTURES



Investec Women’s Hockey League (Sat, 28 September 2019):



Investec Premier Division

Buckingham v Univ of Birmingham 12:00

Surbiton v East Grinstead 12:00

Hampstead & Westminster v Clifton Robinsons 13:30

Beeston v Holcombe 14:00

Loughborough Students v Bowdon Hightown 14:00



Investec Division One North

Gloucester City v Stourport 12:00

Leicester City v Brooklands-Poynton 12:00

Olton & West Warwicks v Swansea 12:00

Ben Rhydding v Belper 13:30

Leeds v Univ of Durham 16:00



Investec Division One South

Trojans v St Albans 12:00

Canterbury v Harleston Magpies 14:00

Wimbledon v Isca 14:30

Reading v Slough 16:30

Sevenoaks v Cambridge City 17:00



Investec Conference East

Horsham v Barnes 12:00

Ipswich v Broxbourne 12:00

Bedford v Wimbledon 13:30

Chelmsford v Bromley & Beckenham 15:15

Southgate v Canterbury 15:30



Investec Conference North

Fylde v Univ of Nottingham 11:30

Beeston v Pendle Forest 12:00

Doncaster v Wakefield 12:00

Sutton Coldfield v Cannock 12:30

Timperley v Alderley Edge 15:30



Investec Conference West

Oxford Hawks v Clifton Robinsons 12:00

Cheltenham v Oxford University 12:30

Surbiton v Basingstoke 14:00

Team Bath Buccaneers v Exe 14:00

Univ of Bristol v Univ of Birmingham 14:30



England Hockey Board Media release