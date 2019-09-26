



Leaders Surbiton travel to Brooklands MU in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division, as they prepare to represent England in the EuroHockey League the following weekend.





A 4-2 win over Beeston last time out ensured Surbiton stayed top, following a 10-1 victory on the opening day of the season, and they are in no mood to take their foot off the gas this on Sunday.



“Things are going very well. We’ve had the relative luxury of not having too many players coming in or out so we have a very stable squad,” said Matt Jones, Surbiton’s manager.



“Rob Farrington has rejoined us after a year playing in Germany, while Jonty Griffiths comes from Wimbledon and we’ve signed Welsh international goalkeeper Jack Tranter.



“Brooklands is always a long trip, and they’re a dogged and well organised side who have some real threats like Khares and Flanagan. But we will be trying to perfect our new style of play with solid defence and flair up front.



“We also have one eye on preparing for Barcelona, but we will field a full-strength side for Brooklands. It’s important to maintain the squad and get them as used to playing together as possible.”



Elsewhere league newcomers Old Georgians are also boasting a 100% record and will be looking for a third straight win as they entertain Wimbledon.



Holcombe are also yet to drop a point but lie third on goal difference. That could all change though depending on the result of their clash with reigning champions Hampstead & Westminster.



Beeston will look to bounce back from their loss to Surbiton last weekend with a win at home against East Grinstead, while Reading are at home against the University of Exeter with both sides hoping to secure their first win.



This weekend sees the first matches in the new-look EHL structure take place, with Division One North and South getting underway, while several new teams will be in action in the Conferences.



FIXTURES



Men’s Hockey League (Sat, 28 September 2019):



Premier Division

Old Georgians v Wimbledon 18:00



Division One North

Leeds v Univ of Durham 18:00

Sheffield Hallam v Univ of Nottingham 18:30



Division One South

Southgate v Canterbury 17:30



Conference East

London Edwardians v Bromley & Beckenham 12:00



Conference North

Deeside Ramblers v Wakefield 15:00

Timperley v Alderley Edge 17:30



Men’s Hockey League (Sun, 29 September 2019):



Premier Division

Brooklands MU v Surbiton 12:15

Beeston v East Grinstead 14:00

Holcombe v Hampstead & Westminster 14:00

Reading v Univ of Exeter 14:30



Division One North

Cardiff & Met v Olton & West Warwicks 12:30

Univ of Birmingham v City of Peterborough 12:30

Loughborough Students v Bowdon 14:00



Division One South

Team Bath Buccaneers v Sevenoaks 13:00

Teddington v Fareham 13:30

Brighton & Hove v Oxford Hawks 14:00

Havant v Oxted 14:00



Conference East

Spencer v Old Loughtonians 13:30

Bedford v Chichester 14:00

Harleston Magpies v Wapping 14:00

St Albans v Cambridge City 14:00



Conference West

Isca v Khalsa Leamington 12:30

Harborne v Richmond 14:00

Univ of Bristol v Ashmoor 14:00

Cardiff Univ v Cheltenham 14:15

Old Cranleighans v univ of Exeter 14:30



Conference North

Belper v Preston 14:00

Doncaster v Lichfield 14:00

Didsbury Northern v Barford Tigers 14:30



