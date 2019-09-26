By T. AVINESHWARAN





On the double: Faizal Saari scored both goals in the 2-2 draw against South Korea on Tuesday.



PETALING JAYA: The national team’s lack of killer instinct has left hockey coach Roelant Oltmans scratching his head.





Although his players are potent in their penalty corner executions, their failure to kill off opponents is a cause for concern.



In their second Test match, his 11th ranked team were held by South Korea (16th) 2-2 in Jincheon, South Korea, on Tuesday.



Malaysia scored two quickfire goals in the 11th and 13th minutes thanks to Faizal Saari’s penalty corner conversions, but had to share the spoils when Jang Jong-hyun (25th) and Jun Byung-jin (56th) replied.



In their first Test on Monday, Malaysia won 2-1 with Razie Rahim scoring a brace from penalty corners.



“Our penalty corner conversions are pretty good, I’m happy with that. We’re also creating lots of field goal chances,” said the Dutchman.



“However, in our second match, we lost concentration which cost us the win. The boys need to be in the game for 70 minutes if they want to win matches.”



However, Oltmans said he is pleased with the players’ commitment and hopes the exposure will give them much impetus before their crucial two-leg Olympic playoffs against Britain on Nov 2 and 3.



“The boys need to be punchier in attack, but at the same time concentrate on preserving their lead.



“We will be facing a tough opponent, so every preparation that we do right now is essential.”



Malaysia last played in the Olympics at the 2000 Sydney Games and the side captained by Mirnawan Nawawi finished 11th.



The Star of Malaysia