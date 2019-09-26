



Continuing our series of video interviews with the teams that will participate in the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers, Germany (FIH World Ranking: 4) face an all-important two-match clash with Italy (WR:17), with a place at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on the line. The crucial matches will take place in Monchengladbach, Germany on 2/3 November 2019, with timings to be confirmed in the coming weeks. Here, trainee doctor and stalwart of the German defence and midfield, Selin Cruz offers her thoughts on the upcoming matches. A transcription of the interview can be found below.





As the home team, what can the fans expect to see from your team in the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers?



Selin Oruz: The fans can expect two really nice matches and hopefully we will be the winner in the end. But Italy is a tough opponent and they will be aggressive. They have the one chance to go to the Olympics Games, like us, so I think it will be close. You should come and watch the games.



The FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers will be taking place very soon. How is your team preparing for these hugely important matches?



Selin Oruz: At the moment we are with our clubs playing in the Bundesliga but then we meet for two camps to prepare for the two games in Monchengladbach.



Finally, what would qualifying for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 mean to you and your team?



Selin Oruz: It would mean everything. For every hockey player the Olympic Games are the most important tournament in a career and I think we are very concentrated on winning these games and getting to the Olympic Games.



Each qualifier consists of two back-to-back matches which will be played in the same venue. The winners of these FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers will qualify for the 2020 Olympic hockey tournaments which will be staged in Japan’s capital city from 25 July to 7 August next year and involve 12 Men’s and 12 Women’s teams.



