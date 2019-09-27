



PETALING JAYA: Terengganu captain Mohd Shahrun Nabil Abdullah (pic) has had enough of heartbreaks in the Razak Cup.





After losing in two finals in 2017 and 2018, the experienced Shahrun wants to get it right by winning the title this year.



“I still remember those defeats well. We were so close to winning, but luck deserted us, ” said the 34-year-old.



In those two finals, the team led by coach Wan Mohd Roslan Wan Abdul Rahman lost to Perak 2-3 in 2017 and lost via penalty shoot-out 3-1 after being held 2-2 in regulation time in 2018. They last won the Cup in 2016.



Terengganu need to beat Johor in the semi-finals today at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil, and Shahrun knows the task ahead is not easy.



“Our team need to work as a unit to realise our goal to be the champions, ” said Shahrun.



Terengganu’s path is easier following the defeat of defending champions Perak in the group stage.



“People think we have a better chance after Perak were booted out, but we cannot underestimate the other semi-finalists. They look hungry too, ” he said.



“We’ve only gathered for a week before the tournament. During the group stages, we won two matches and lost one.



“The absence of seven national players have affected us, but the youngsters have shown that they can play at this level too. It’s good exposure for them.”



Shahrun is looking forward to facing his former national coach Sarjit Singh, who is determined to lead Johor into the final.



“I worked with him in the national team, and he is good coach. Johor may not boast any national players in their team, but the presence of Sarjit is a plus for them, ” he said.



“The encounter between Terengganu and Johor will be good, but I want my team to be in the final.”



