Mark Tumilty has named nine Ulster players in his first squad since being appointed Ireland men's team manager.





Ireland will face France in a two-match series on October 1 and 2 before taking on Canada in their Olympic qualifier on 25 October and 3 November.



Johnny McKee has earned a recall, while Chris Cargo is in line for his first appearance since last year's World Cup.



"This is a very important phase in our preparation for Canada," said Tumilty, who was appointed on 14 September.



"I was very pleased with the Dublin camp this week and will look to build on this during our time together in France."



Cargo, McKee, Jonny Bell, John Jackson, Sean Murray, Michael Robson, Eugene Magee, Peter Caruth and Matthew Nelson make up the nine-strong Ulster contingent.



Caruth is set to feature for the first time since July 2018.



Paul Gleghorne, Kirk Shimmins, Stephen Cole, and goalkeepers Jamie Carr and Mark Ingram are among those to miss out on selection.



