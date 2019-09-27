Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Nine Ulster players named in Mark Tumilty's first squad

Published on Friday, 27 September 2019 10:00 | Hits: 29
View Comments


Johnny McKee is one of nine Ulster players named in Mark Tumilty's Ireland squad

Mark Tumilty has named nine Ulster players in his first squad since being appointed Ireland men's team manager.



Ireland will face France in a two-match series on October 1 and 2 before taking on Canada in their Olympic qualifier on 25 October and 3 November.

Johnny McKee has earned a recall, while Chris Cargo is in line for his first appearance since last year's World Cup.

"This is a very important phase in our preparation for Canada," said Tumilty, who was appointed on 14 September.

"I was very pleased with the Dublin camp this week and will look to build on this during our time together in France."

Cargo, McKee, Jonny Bell, John Jackson, Sean Murray, Michael Robson, Eugene Magee, Peter Caruth and Matthew Nelson make up the nine-strong Ulster contingent.

Caruth is set to feature for the first time since July 2018.

Paul Gleghorne, Kirk Shimmins, Stephen Cole, and goalkeepers Jamie Carr and Mark Ingram are among those to miss out on selection.

BBC Sport

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.