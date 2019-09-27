By T. AVINESHWARAN







PETALING JAYA: National hockey captain Mohd Sukri Mutalib (pic) wants his team to be consistent as they prepare for the two-leg Olympic playoffs against Britain from Nov 2-3.





“What sets the higher and lower ranked teams apart is their consistency, ” said Sukri.



“Teams like Belgium, Holland and Australia believe in their system and they are consistent in the international stages.



“If we get two or three wins on the trot, the boys must tell themselves to maintain it. We cannot win two and then lose three. It’s pointless.



“We only have a month left before the qualifiers. It’s now or never for us. The boys will have to find the consistency. We’ve to adapt to our coach Roelant Oltmans’ tactics to avoid defeats.”



The Malaysian hockey team are in Jincheon for a four-match Test series against South Korea, and they’ve notched a 2-1 win in the first match, held 2-2 in the second and yesterday, they lost 2-0.



Sukri is unhappy with the team’s performance.



“We’ve been instructed to go for field goals, but our conversion rate has been poor, ” said the 33-year-old midfielder.



“We had so many chances but we continue to miss the target. We’ve to analyse our game. We can’t be relying on penalty corners all the time.



“Our forwards (Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abd Jalil, Faizal Saari, Norsyafiq Sumantri, Mohd Shahril Saabah and Mohd Noor Firdaus Rosdi) are experienced, so they should know what needs to be done to rectify the situation.”



Malaysia will wrap up the Test series today and play two matches against Dutch clubs in Holland next month.



The Star of Malaysia